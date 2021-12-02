WEMART to launch DIP branch pre-opening promotions

Win exciting prizes from WEMART as they will soon launch exclusive promotions in celebration of the opening of their 5th branch at Dubai Investment Park (DIP) – a complete hypermarket that will offer the best Asian grocery items for Dubai residents near the area.

Filipinos and other residents will get a chance to be part of a lucky draw and receive gift cards from WEMART and Yue Tasty Restaurant when they participate in their upcoming promotions.

In addition, WEMART DIP branch will also launch more exciting activities, including a chance to taste their freshly-made food items, free shopping vouchers, prizes and a lot more.

DIP branch shoppers will also enjoy authentic Chinese and other Asian cuisine as WEMART will soon open Yue Tasty Restaurant just beside the hypermarket.

Both establishments will bring convenience to many residents at DIP and near the area, who have long wanted to have a go-to place where they can easily purchase their barbecue and hot pot needs, farm-fresh produce from the WEMART farm, food items, and other products and goods from all over Asia at affordable prices, as well as feast on delicious Chinese food.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai