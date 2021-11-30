This week at Philippines Pavilion @ Expo 2020 Dubai: Christmas caroling, Emirati-Filipino food fusion, high-level delegation visit, business matching

The Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkota’ ushers the celebrations of the UAE’s 50th National Day with a jam-packed calendar of events such as Christmas choir performances, unique fusions of Filipino and Emirati food, business matching for professionals, and a high-level delegation tour of the pavilion, which will thrill visitors during the upcoming long weekend.

‘Paskong Pinoy sa World Expo’

Filipinos will bring the world’s longest Christmas celebration to Expo 2020 Dubai’s Jubilee stage this December 3 for a momentous evening that will be filled with joyous Christmas Carols.

Seven participating choirs and performers coming from all over the UAE will delight and warm the hearts of Expo visitors with their favorite tunes that exude positive holiday vibes.

‘Paskong Pinoy sa World Expo’ takes place at the Jubilee Stage this December 3 starting from 6:00 pm.

Filipino-Emirati food fusion

The Mangrove Café at the Philippines Pavilion ‘Bangkota’ has prepared four special dishes that incorporate iconic delicacies from the UAE, with a modern Filipino twist!

Diners will get to enjoy the ‘Jesheed Lumpia’ made out of local fish flakes, the ‘Coconut Luqaimat’ which is a classic saffron-scented dumpling drenched with latik sauce and sweet coconut flakes, ‘Chicken Inasal Machboos’ that mixes the classic Filipino chicken dish with the traditional Emirati rice, and the ‘Lentil and Shrimp Salad’ that accentuates the classic vegetable dish with the unique taste of the Philippines’ ‘kalamansi’.

These Filipino-Emirati food fusion menu items are available all day at the Mangrove Café until December 5.

Top delegation visit

The Philippine Pavilion will also host a private tour of several top government officials from the Philippines this December 6.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and Philippine Expo 2020 Dubai Commissioner General His Excellency Secretary Ramon Lopez will visit Expo 2020 Dubai together with the Philippine delegation comprised of: DTI Trade Promotions Group Undersecretary Abdulgani Macatoman, Philippine Economic Zone Authority Director General Charito Plaza, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Administrator Wilma Eisma, Head of Philippine Senate Delegation Anna Kathryna Pimentel, and Sultan Kudarat, Philippines incoming Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu.

The Philippine delegation will be received by DTI Assistant Secretary and Philippine Expo 2020 Dubai Commissioner General Rosvi C. Gaetos, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Her Excellency Hjayceelyn Quintana, His Excellency Consul General Renato Dueñas, Commercial Attaché Charmaine Mignon S. Yalong, and Agriculture Attaché Nolet Fulgencio.

Business matching forum

The DTI – Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Dubai will also be hosting the opening and plenary session of the Philippine Business Matching Forum.

This virtual session will engage and link Philippine business leaders with several multinational companies based here in the UAE to find avenues of collaboration and cooperation, which would reinforce trading ties between both countries.

The Philippine Business Matching Forum will take place this December 6, from 11:00 – 1:30 pm.