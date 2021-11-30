TFT Reach

LuLu praises UAE’s visionary leaders on historic Golden Jubilee celebrations

Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International lauded the visionary leaders of the UAE that has transformed the country into one of the most progressive nations in the world.

On the occasion of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, Yusuff Ali witnessed how the UAE became a haven for over 200 nationalities who make a living within this inclusive country that values harmony, peace, and tolerance for all.

“As a resident of UAE for almost five decades, I am immensely proud and privileged to share the 50th UAE National Day greetings. I take this opportunity to thank and congratulate the visionary leaders of this great country who have transformed UAE into one of the most dynamic, progressive, harmonious, and peaceful countries in the world. More than 200 nationalities live, work, and earn their livelihood in this great country, which reinforces the tolerant and inclusive nature of Emiratis. May this great country progress and achieve further new heights.” said Yusuff Ali.

