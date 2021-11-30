Al Maya Group congratulate UAE leaders for 50 years of celebrations

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group underscored the huge role that the UAE plays for millions of expats living in this country for the last five decades.

Vachani is optimistic that the growth and momentum of the UAE will continue to push forward and remain resilient despite challenges it has faced through the years.

Below is his full statement:

“As the UAE celebrates 50 years this December 2, 2021, I would like to extend my congratulations to the country’s visionary leadership from the bottom of my heart.

“The UAE is home to more than 200 nationalities, and we all call it our second home. As a long-time resident and one of the leading business groups in the UAE, we have seen the remarkable growth of this country in the last couple of decades. We are confident that the growth momentum of the UAE will continue despite ups and downs at the global level.

“At Al Maya Group, we are also actively participating in the 50 years celebrations with our retail outlets across the UAE.

“Unesco’s endorsement of the UAE’s National Day as an International Day of Future across the globe is a ground-breaking achievement,” said Vachani.