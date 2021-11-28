UAE gaming community comes together as BenQ curates a long awaited gaming event

BenQ curated a special gaming event involving the biggest names from the Middle East gaming community, where they also announced their latest range of gaming products. A diverse group of people gathered together under one roof including renowned gamers, influencers, reviewers, media companies and partners. One of the first few gaming events of its kind to be held in the past couple of years, it was attended by Geekay eSports, YaLLa eSports, Venomy eSports, Nasr eSports, Syctes eSports, and Lost eSports. An exhibition tournament for Valorant and Fortnite was the main attraction of the event.

It was an offline 1v1 knockout tournament where players had an incredible time battling head to head. In Valorant, 16 players participated, and Autumn secured 1st place, followed by Kasper from Geekay eSports, and Azz from Zerah eSports who came in 3rd. Whereas Tensa from Scytes eSports secured the 1st position in Fortnite, followed by Ember from Next eSports and Murloc from Scytes eSports, who secured the 2nd and 3rd spots respectively.

Attendees also got hands-on playtime with all of BenQ’s latest products – ZOWIE XL-K monitors, MOBIUZ Curved sim-racing monitors and the world’s first true 4K HDR gaming projector with Android TV.

“For over ten years, BenQ has been dedicated to creating gaming equipment that allows players to focus on what matters most, their competitive performance,” said Manish Bakshi, Managing Director, BenQ Middle East. “We are excited to launch our new MOBIUZ range & ZOWIE XL range alongside the XL Setting to Share software to offer players the best resources to improve their gaming experience. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Gaming Community for making this event such a success.”

In addition to the XL2411K and XL2546K which launched back in 2020, players were also excited to try out the XL2746K and XL2540K monitors in Experience Zones and were eager to understand their new innovative features.

ZOWIE’s XL2746K is a 240Hz DyAc⁺ 27 Inch gaming monitor which allows gamers to see the position of crosshair and impact points more clearly, helping with recoil control. It comes with an impressive number of height and angle adjustments, making it extremely customizable. Its Black eQualizer technology increases visibility in dark scenes without overexposing the bright areas and it also comes with Color Vibrance to adjust color setting and tone to differentiate enemy targets in-game. ZOWIE’s XL2540K is a 240Hz 24.5 Inch gaming Monitor designed to enable gamers to catch every detail of motion and enjoy fluid gameplay, ensuring a smooth view of fast-motion and dramatic transitions at all times. Its all-new base takes less space while maintaining the same stability to give gamers more room for their setup for in-game movements and to play comfortably.

Gamers were also given a chance to try out the XL Settings to Share to create their preferred experience can now share and download their XL settings (such as DyAc usage, Color Vibrance, Black Equalizer). This feature is exclusive to ZOWIE’s XL-K monitors and is facilitated by the new XL Setting to Share software. It is free and doesn’t require any installation.

BenQ also conducted a sim racing challenge, for the fastest laps. In the sim racing booth, BenQ debuted a trio of MOBIUZ QHD 165Hz gaming monitors: EX3415R, EX2710R and EX3210R. EX3415R, a 34inch 1ms 144Hz Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor, uses the ultra-broad P3 color space to showcase incredible graphics on 21:9 1900R curvature screen, while EX2710R and EX3210R feature extreme 1000R curvature. Their extreme 1000R – 1900R curvature matches the human eye and visual micro-adjustments are minimized, relieving strain, headaches and distraction. Not only is the gaming experience more comfortable, but the images wrapping the gamer’s field of view are wildly immersive. These new curved VA monitors are also equipped with an ergonomic stand and convenient remote control. MOBIUZ puts gamers in the center of the action, and the three models prioritize immersion with proprietary advantages like HDRi intelligent optimization, 2.1 channel audio and pioneering eye care.

“Immersion is everything,” said Manish Bakshi, Managing Director, BenQ Middle East. “Why would you want to simply look at the stunning landscapes in your favorite AAA game when you can feel like you’re there? That is the vision behind these new QHD 165Hz MOBIUZ gaming monitors.”

For live streamers, BenQ showcased the EW3880R monitor with a curved IPS panel, an engrossing 2300R curvature and WQHD+ resolution. Complete with great integrated audio systems and eye-care features, these monitors are all set to help gamers amplify their gameplay and overall gaming experience.

One of the highlights of the evening was also BenQ’s TK700STi – the world’s first True 4K HDR gaming projector which is ideal for giant-screen gaming. The gaming community was awed and felt as if they were playing the PS5 on a 4K TV because “the image quality on projectors usually is not so crisp and clear”, as one gamer commented.

There is no need to choose between picture and performance anymore. With its sharp resolution, high brightness (3000lm) and HDR gaming compatibility, the TK700STi can easily project 4K images larger than 100″. Meanwhile, its 16ms input lag, the lowest ever to be paired with 4K resolution, makes for the smoothest gaming experience. Gamers can now stay in perfect control and triumph with clear vision in fast-paced sports and FPS games where reaction time is key. The TK700STi is compatible with major consoles (Sony PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X, Google stadia).