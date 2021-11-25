West Zone ushers 50th National Day and 16th Anniversary with 11-day sale till December 4th

It’s double the celebration for West Zone this 2nd December. As the country celebrates 50th National Day, West Zone is celebrating its 16th Anniversary on the same day. It was on 2nd December 2015, when the First West Zone Branch was opened in the UAE. To celebrate this grandest occasion, West Zone has a special 11-day sale across all of their 130 branches!

WOW Deals runs until December 4, which will host several special discounted goods with a wide selection of groceries that Filipinos need for their homes to make this momentous occasion more special. Shoppers in general will get to benefit from West Zone’s huge discounted prices during the eleven-day promo.

What’s even better is that West Zone has decided to include selected products from the Philippines to the list of items they have to sale that you shouldn’t miss! So, whether you need food items, frozen goods, household products or other things for your house, this is the optimal time to shop!

Products on sale across all 130+ branches of West Zone in the UAE include: Must Have Low Sodium Drinking Water, Star Margarine Classic, Delimondo Corned Beef, Must Have Fresh Eggs, Imperial Thai Jasmine Rise, Master Facial Cleanser and more.

Each shopper is assured of safety whenever they visit any of West Zone’s 130 branches as all of West Zone’s staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apart from that, all their stores undergo routine sanitization in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the UAE government, thereby helping residents stay protected from the coronavirus.

Each visitor to the newest branch of West Zone in Dubai can avail of amazing savings and offers for their grocery staples, and other household goods from West Zone, including items that come all the way from the Philippines.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

