Welcome December with a massive 5-day Big Shopper Sale at Expo Centre Sharjah

Sharjah residents will be in for a treat this December as it ushers in the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations and the final month of 2021 with its biggest sale event to date!

The Big Shopper Sale is set to take place from November 30 to December 4 at the Expo Centre Sharjah, from 11:00 am till 11:00 pm.

Shoppers will get access to massive discounts from leading retailers who have attractive offers on a variety of products including winter essentials, home appliances and furniture, electronics, footwear, lifestyle, toys, clothing, and more.

Organized by Expo Centre Sharjah in partnership with Liz Exhibitions, the Big Shopper Sale will be a shopping extravaganza that will run until December 4.

Participating brands and retailers include Levi’s Brand Bazzaar, Dune London, Naturalizer, Hush Puppies, Bellissimo, LC Waikiki, Al Mandoos, Clarks, Umbro, Geelato, Riva, O.M.S., Crayola, vtech, Toms, K-Swiss, Splash, Home Style, CCC, Nine West, Skechers, KIABI , and Aster Pharmacy, among others.

Doors open from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm on all days with an entry fee of Dhs 5 and free parking. Children below 12 enter for free.