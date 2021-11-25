Savor Wendy’s mouthwatering Pretzel Bacon burgers, available for a limited time only!

Burger lovers in Dubai and the UAE always have a knack for experiencing new types of burger flavors – and for Filipinos’ adventurous palates, Wendy’s brings a brand new, limited time only burger that’s sure to fulfill that hunger!

Wendy’s newest burger in town – the Pretzel Bacon Burger, is available for a limited time only and is available in both beef and chicken sandwich options with the special pretzel bacon bun!

Here’s why this new burger brings their tagline ‘Quality is our Recipe’ to the fore:

Chicken Pretzel Bacon Sandwich. Wendy’s serves up a huge serving of their halal whole crispy and juicy chicken fillet, together with 3 strips of beef bacon, 1 slice of cheese, additional swiss cheese sauce, honey mustard, pickles, and crunchy onion rings within a stack of their premium pretzel buns for only AED 24! Upgrade to meal that’s served with fries, with your preferred softdrink for only AED 35.

Beef Pretzel Bacon Sandwich. Craving for the juiciest beef in town? You can now savor 100% halal Australian beef patty together with 3 strips of beef bacon, 1 slice of cheese, additional swiss cheese sauce, honey mustard, pickles, and crunchy onion rings within a stack of their premium pretzel buns for only AED 29! You can upgrade this to a meal together with fries and your choice of softdrink for only AED 41!

Cheddar Bacon Fries. You will sure love your fries even more with this special version of Wendy’s fries, that has been drizzled with a generous serving of honey mustard, swiss cheese sauce, and topped off with bacon and shredded cheddar cheese for only AED 15!

The Pretzel Bacon LTO range is now available for dine-in, take-out and drive thru and are also accessible through your fingertips! Order via these leading food delivery apps including Talabat, Zomato, Careem, Deliveroo, and Noon Food to take your choice of delicious Wendy’s meals straight to your home.

These menu items are available daily from lunch time onwards across all Wendy’s branches.

Wendy’s offers a delicious range of honest, great tasting food made with high-quality ingredients in a clean, comfortable and casual environment. It offers quality service through passionate hospitality and an innovative menu of affordable food for all to enjoy.

Everyone at the Wendy’s fast food chain believes that fresher tastes better, which is why all salads are made fresh every day using locally sourced ingredients such as lettuce, tomatoes and buns. Wendy’s 100% Halal Australian Beef Burgers are made hot off the grill only after customers have placed an order and all sandwiches are customisable so customers can order their meal exactly how they want them, every time.

Alghanim Industries purchased the franchise rights of Wendy’s Middle East in February 2015. Wendy’s is the third largest burger restaurant chain in the world Wendy’s first store in UAE was opened May, 2010 and now it has 17 outlets in UAE, that customers may visit.