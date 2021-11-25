Pinay from Ajman bags Php 1M win at Emirates Draw

Fortune favored an overseas Filipino worker at the recently-held Emirates Draw winning AED 77,777 or Php 1,067,141.52*

Jeanette Orquia, an OFW working for over seven years in Ajman, said that it was only her second time to join Emirates Draw and couldn’t believe when she learned that she won!

“My winning number was 2173673 which I took from my birthdate as well as my parents’ – I feel so grateful for this blessing!” said Orquia in an interview with The Filipino Times.

When asked how she plans to spend it, the Ajman-based OFW said that she’s thinking of donating to a charitable cause and investing a considerable portion of the pot prize for her future.

“I plan to donate some money to the church and the rest will be for my personal savings and investment in the future,” said Orquia.

She thanked the team behind Emirates Draw for giving Filipinos like her a chance of a lifetime, and urged fellow OFWs to take their chance to win big.

“Thank you so much to Emirates Draw for this life-changing opportunity here in the UAE. For my fellow Filipinos, please do try Emirates Draw to get your chance to win!” said Orquia.

How to participate?

Participants can choose to enter the weekly draw by purchasing an AED 50 pencil or Coral Polyp at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same number.

With their purchase, consumers are entered into two separate drawings, the first a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed AED 77,777 each. In addition, all participants will be entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of AED 77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw will be streamed live Saturday 27 November 2021 at 7pm UAE time on www.emiratesdraw.com and across the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels. The company is urging all participants to book their favourite number early.

* AED 1 = Php13.72