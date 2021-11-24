TFT Reach

Win an EXCLUSIVE meet and greet with Filipino boxing superstars John Riel Casimero, Jayson Mama, Donnie Nietes at Probellum: Revolution

Filipino boxing fans in Dubai and the UAE will get the chance to meet three of the Philippines’ boxing stars: John Riel Casimero, Jayson Mama, and Donnie Nietes!

You can be the lucky person to meet them up close and personal during their public workout this December 8.

On the Facebook page of The Filipino Times, Kabayans can follow three easy steps to join the promo:

  1. Comment on this post: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/posts/4524434024330524

With the names of the 3 Filipino fighters participating in Probellum: Revolution, tag  @Probellum and three friends with the hashtag #TFTxProbellum

  1. Share the post (make sure your profile is set to public)
  2. Like The Filipino Times and Probellum Facebook pages

 

Free ticket upgrades

Probellum: Revolution will also be giving away free ticket upgrades for those who have already purchased their tickets.

All you need to do is send a copy of your purchased ticket to the TFT official WhatsApp number: 052 109 5450, together with your name and email ID to get the chance to win the free ticket upgrade.

The Filipino Times will announce the meet & greet winners and the ticket upgrade winners on December 2, 2021.

How can I watch Probellum: Revolution?

Filipinos interested in securing tickets can purchase through the following websites, with prices starting from 50 AED:

Coca-Cola Arena: https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/en/events/Probellum-Revolution

Platinum List: https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/82481/probellum-revolution-edwards-vs-mama

Tickets can also be purchased at any branch of Virgin Megastore in the UAE.

For live news and updates, follow Probellum on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

