Pandora and world-renowned author, Nadia Owusu, release a collection of festive stories to celebrate being reunited with loved ones

This festive period is set to be one of the most special and anticipated yet. To capture the excitement and joy of being reunited with loved ones again, Pandora has partnered with award-winning author Nadia Owusu to pen and narrate a collection of original short stories exclusively for the jewellery brand, showcasing special moments we have all missed and eagerly await this year.

Inspired by global research commissioned by Pandora, the story themes focus on the people and moments we are most looking forward to that make the festive period so magical; from seeing the reaction of loved ones when they open our gifts (32%), and festively decorating the house – and in some cases going to extreme measures – (31%), to showing off our new lockdown-discovered cooking skills by preparing the perfect festive feast (26%). And with elasticated and drawstring trousers a new fashion trend this year, likely to be very appreciated as we overindulge this Holiday season, Nadia has even written an ode to this wonderful item of clothing.

Nadia Owusu, the award-winning writer behind the globally-acclaimed memoir Aftershocks, comments: “Stories have such an incredible power to connect us, build excitement and stir personal memories. These unique stories aim to inspire people around the world to celebrate and appreciate every loved one and moment as we look forward to being together again. It’s our personal stories that make the festive period truly magical. For me, it’s moments like a bit of friendly competition with my sister to see who can give our niece and nephew the best gift and my uncle going over the top with decorations.”

With 84% of people around the world revealing they missed festive moments last year, including being with loved ones in person to celebrate and create new festive memories together, the stories reflect the joy of being reunited with friends and family.

A Pandora spokesperson comments: “After months of excitement and anticipation, this Holiday season is a time to reconnect and rejoice in being together once again. For every story, every moment and every loved one, Pandora is on a mission to empower people to express and voice the things they love. Nadia’s stories beautifully showcase the unique, yet universal, moments we all missed last year and will hopefully inspire everyone to cherish every moment this Holiday season.”

Celebrate coming together and make Holiday moments shine extra bright with Pandora’s star-inspired Moments collection. Filipo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, Creative Directors of Pandora, comment: “Connecting is more essential than ever this year, so we focused on the importance of bringing people closer together. The new pieces reflect the magic of special reunions with friends and family.”

The stories narrated by Nadia are available to enjoy now: https://youtu.be/-V6kRCUCOPo

