West Zone to hold 7-day November Sale till 17th

West Zone brings another reason for shoppers to fill in their grocery baskets with the ongoing ‘November Sale promo across all of their 130 branches!

The ‘November Sale’ runs from November 11 to 17, featuring a variety of household groceries that Filipinos must grab during the limited-time sale. Shoppers in general will get to benefit from West Zone’s huge discounted prices during the seven-day promo.

What’s even better is that West Zone has decided to include selected products from the Philippines to the list of items they have on sale that you shouldn’t miss! So whether you need food items, frozen goods, household products or other things for your house, this is the optimal time to shop!

Products on sale across all branches of West Zone in the UAE include: Imperial Jasmine Rice, Must Have Bottled Drinking Water, Sadia Chicken and Frozen meats, West Zone Fresh Eggs, Bakers World Bread and Pastries, Kwality Ice Cream, Del Monte Pineapple Juice, Skyflakes, Ding Dong, Heinz Ketchup and Mayonnaise, Bordon Corned beef, Cadbury Chocolates, Mang Tomas, UFC Tomato Sauce, Colgate, Cream Silk, Nivea Lotion, and more.

Each shopper is assured of safety whenever they visit any of West Zone branches as all West Zone’s staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apart from that, all their stores undergo routine sanitization in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the UAE government, thereby helping residents stay protected from the coronavirus.

Each visitor to the newest branch of West Zone in Dubai can avail of amazing savings and offers for their grocery staples, and other household goods from West Zone, including items that come all the way from the Philippines.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

