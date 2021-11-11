WEMART to open newest branch at Dubai Investment Park

WEMART brings its Asian grocery closer for many more Filipinos and residents in Dubai as it plans to open a brand new branch at the heart of Dubai Investment Park!

This massive new branch will host both a hypermarket and restaurant in order to provide the best Asian grocery items for Dubai residents near the area, so that they no longer need to driver far at Deira.

This new branch brings convenience to many residents at Dubai Investment Park who have long wanted to have a go-to place where they can easily purchase their hotpot needs, food items, and other products and goods from all over Asia at affordable prices!

Here are the top products that you should check out when the branch at WEMART Dubai Investment Park opens:

Live seafood station. Filipinos who crave for the freshest seafood in town can now select from WEMART DIP’s live seafood to ensure that amazing, delicious taste of the sea!

Sushi station. You don’t have to travel far just to enjoy your favorite sushi – you will soon find these delicious and mouthwatering sushi variety and more at WEMART DIP at prices you can surely afford!

Baked goodies. Craving for warn, delicious pastries? WEMART DIP has a dedicated bake-take section where you can get all kinds of bread, cakes, and other pastries that will definitely be delectable.

Fresh vegetables. One of WEMART’s signature offerings are their freshly-harvested vegetables that come straight from WEMART’s farms and is sold at their shelves. Shoppers are sure that they’re getting only the freshest greens and leafy produce that WEMART can provide!

Fruity selections. WEMART also complements their fresh vegetable selections with the freshest fruits that WEMART has sourced from all over the UAE and the world! Filipino shoppers will enjoy a world of convenience with delicious, lip-smacking fruits perfect for snacks and desserts.

Frozen meats. Love hot pot or BBQ? WEMART DIP will have a dedicated frozen shelf for all of the frozen hotpot items that you need to enjoy an authentic Asian hotpot and BBQ experience at your home.

And more surprises? Yes! Of course!

If you want to know more information about WEMART STORE, please continue follow us，We will share more details in the future.

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai