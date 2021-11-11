Nikai Angel Awards Season 2 shortlists 15 nurse finalists

The most awaited Grand Finale of Nikai Angel Awards Season 2 is here.

Someone once said “Nurses – one of the few blessings of being ill…” And we felt that is 100 percent true.

We received many emotional experiences in our campaign, held as a part of Nikai Angel Awards Season 2. Caring is the essence of nursing. And here we selected 15 finalists from thousands of nominations.

We consider this as a huge acceptance by the people. Many folks shared their heart melting experience about their treatment days. They said that the support and care given by the nurses for them is beyond words. Everybody received this idea of appreciating the excellence of nurses with a great heart.

Nikai Angel Awards Season 2 finale will be on 12th of November 2021 at Inter-continental Hotel Festival City.

His Excellency Major General Dr Mohammed Ahmed Bin Fahd – Assistant Commander in Chief, Dubai Police & Chairman of Zayed International Foundation for the Environment and Her Highness Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hasher Al Maktoum will be our chief guests of the event.

The Live Panel at the finale will shortlist the mega winner. Dr. V.P Gangadharan, one among the top Qualified Medical and Paediatric Oncologist in Kerala, His Highness Dr. Muhammad Saeed Kindi, Former Minister of Environment and water department of UAE, Her Excellence Laila Rahhal, Goodwill ambassador and President and founder of Business Gate and Philippine Consul General Renato Duenas will be there in our judging panel.

Mega winner of Tag Fm will receive a return Ticket to Philippines sponsored by Chicking.

The Mega winner will also get a Voucher worth AED 5000 from Nikai Electronics (They can buy any products from their outlet) and INR 1 lakh and 100,000 pesos from Lulu Exchange.

50 winners will get 50% discount on their subscription on Byjus learning app and 5 finalists will get free subscription for one year and diamond jewellery worth AED 2500 from Bhima Jewellers.

The winners also win gift hampers from Emami and Ajeeb foods.

Angel Award season 2 is presented by BYJU’S Learning app, brought to you by Lulu Exchange and powered by Ajeeb Foods in associate with Bhima Jewellers, Emami , Igloo Ice creams . The event is conceptualised by Equity Plus Advertising

The Filipino Times, Khaleej Times, Malayala manorama, and B4U will join hands as official media partners.

Hit FM, Tag FM and Al Arabia FM are our radio promoters.