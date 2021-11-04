TFT Reach

We’ve got your weekend cravings sorted with tasty talabat TikTok treats delivered fresh to your doorstep!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 27 seconds ago

talabat, the region’s leading food delivery and q-commerce platform has launched a special collection of dishes from its viral #CookWithMe campaign, due to overwhelming demand from consumers eager to experience the TikTok creations.

The dishes, PB&J smoothies, chocolate and cheese donuts (AKA, Bella Mozza-tella) and chip-crusted chicken are only available at Acai & Co., Everyday Roastery, Dunkin’, Chick n Co. respectively – and can only be ordered for a limited time.

These dishes have received an astonishing 750,000 likes, 19,000 reshares and over 6,000 comments, once again proving that amazing food does in fact break the internet.

The special edition TikTok collection (https://bit.ly/3BJqagg) will be available for a limited amount of time on talabat. Consumers can download the talabat application from the iOS Store, Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 27 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Etihad Credit Insurance and the Republic of Indonesia State-Owned Indonesia-Re, sign partnership deal to boost bilateral exports and investments

14 mins ago

Expat bags AED 15 million from Big Ticket’s November 2021 draw

4 hours ago

Enjoy buy two, take one free Milk Teas at WEMART Abu Dhabi plus discounts on selected items

8 hours ago

Enhance your digestion, boost immunity against food-borne diseases with Birch Tree Probiotic

8 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button