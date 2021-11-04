We’ve got your weekend cravings sorted with tasty talabat TikTok treats delivered fresh to your doorstep!

talabat, the region’s leading food delivery and q-commerce platform has launched a special collection of dishes from its viral #CookWithMe campaign, due to overwhelming demand from consumers eager to experience the TikTok creations.

The dishes, PB&J smoothies, chocolate and cheese donuts (AKA, Bella Mozza-tella) and chip-crusted chicken are only available at Acai & Co., Everyday Roastery, Dunkin’, Chick n Co. respectively – and can only be ordered for a limited time.

These dishes have received an astonishing 750,000 likes, 19,000 reshares and over 6,000 comments, once again proving that amazing food does in fact break the internet.

The special edition TikTok collection (https://bit.ly/3BJqagg) will be available for a limited amount of time on talabat. Consumers can download the talabat application from the iOS Store, Google Play Store or Huawei App Gallery.