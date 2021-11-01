Huawei launches the Trendy Flagship & Camera King – HUAWEI nova 9 in the UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 1st, 2021 – Huawei Consumer Business Group announced the new HUAWEI nova 9, the Trendy Flagship & Camera King to consumers in the UAE during a regional launch event. Defined by innovative features and fashion forward design elements, Huawei’s latest nova device will spark new inspirations thanks to its powerful camera system and all new videography features, which create new possibilities for users as they record moments in their lives.

HUAWEI nova 9 debuts with a new colourway – Colour No. 9. It boasts a range of flagship-grade camera technology including a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera system, along with the RYYB colour filter array (CFA) and XD Fusion Engine. The camera enables users to capture impressive images and videos, even in low-light conditions. The responsive 120Hz Original-Colour Curved Display, powerful processor, excellent battery life and support for blazing fast charging speeds with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge ensure a fluid experience for avid mobile gamers, while the Super Device capabilities seamlessly facilitate synergy between the handset and other Huawei products.

Pablo Ning, President of Huawei Consumer Business Group – Middle East and Africa said: “Connecting Huawei with a younger generation of consumers, the nova Series is designed to be the most outstanding of products. Through powerful hardware updates and operating system integration, the HUAWEI nova 9 introduces an exciting array of features including a remarkable design with an all-new colour way – Colour No. 9, a staggering 50MP Ultra Vision Camera system, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge and futuristic Super Device capabilities. Moreover the 4K selfie video and Continuous Front/Rear Recording offer more ways for users to create engaging videos and respond to the rising demand of vlogging.”

A Breath-taking New Design

The HUAWEI nova 9 is an elegant smartphone. It introduces a new Colour No. 9 colourway, which is created with an all-new Starry Flash AG Glass process that adds a unique texture to the chassis and highlights the iconic camera module, giving it greater visual emphasis. Under a spotlight, the whole device shines and sparkles. It also has a stunning 6.57-inch 120Hz Original-Colour Curved Display with a tapered surface that flows like a waterfall, minimising the left and right bezels for more immersive viewing. It can display 1.07 billion colours, features a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 300Hz touch sampling rate for improved responsiveness.

The design of the HUAWEI nova 9 itself also stands to impress, measuring only 7.77mm thick with a weight of 175g . It also features a Nebula-inspired Star Orbit Ring that was first debuted with the HUAWEI nova 8. It comes with a “nova” ring emblem that highlights the Star Orbit Ring, which makes it even more recognisable and eye-catching. Combined, these design features represent not only a continuation of a legacy, but also the rebirth of it.

Capture Your Story with 50MP Ultra Vision Camera

The rear camera system features a 50MP ultra vision camera, an 8MP ultra wide angle camera, a macro camera and a depth camera. It includes a large 1/1.56-inch sensor and a RYYB CFA with high light sensitivity, collecting 40 percent more of light compared to a standard RGGB sensor. This allows users to capture exquisite photos and videos even in low light conditions, ensuring that the bright parts of the image are not overexposed while the dark areas are clear and packed with detail.

Once the camera hardware captures an image, the XD Fusion Engine gets to work, using sophisticated computational photography techniques to greatly enhance image detail and quality.

Vlog Innovation:

HUAWEI nova 9 features a 32MP High-Res front camera that supports 4K video capture and AIS (AI Image Stabilisation) Video Stabilisation, allowing users to capture high definition footage of themselves as they use the front camera or when they vlog.

Thanks to Continuous Front/Rear Recording, users can also switch between the front and rear cameras, allowing them to fluidly capture their story within a single video file. Dual-View Video recording allows users to showcase their live reaction to events, simultaneously using the front and rear cameras with no editing required or, for when you want to show the big picture and the detail, you can simultaneously capture a close-up shot and wide-angle shot at the same time.

With the Petal Clip app, users can easily choose from a variety of video templates and themes before posting their vlogs or other videos to social media in no time. Moreover, complicated editing processes have been streamlined thanks to Video Search and One-Click Video Creation.

Power at Your Fingertips

The device supports new Touch Turbo technology, taking mobile gaming to a new level as it allows for more accurate and responsive controls.

Whether for gaming or simply browsing the Internet, the HUAWEI nova 9 delivers excellent battery life with the high-capacity 4300mAh battery . In addition, a downtime is kept to the minimum, with the new nova smartphone supporting 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge for high speed charging.

New Inspirations in User Experience

With the HUAWEI nova 9, controlling multiple devices at once is as easy as controlling just one single device, thanks to the Super Device features. The Device+ tab in Control Panel enables users to easily control or set up multi-device collaboration with other devices, such as the HUAWEI Vision, FreeBuds, MatePad and MateBook . For example, users can tap on the HUAWEI MatePad icon to activate Smartphone-Tablet Multi-screen Collaboration; tap the HUAWEI MateBook icon for Smartphone-PC Multi-screen Collaboration or tap the HUAWEI FreeBuds icon to seamlessly switch their audio output to their Huawei earbuds.

With the Distributed File System, HUAWEI nova 9 can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC , meaning you can access the files you want more easily than ever before.

AppGallery: Trusted, innovative and secure

Running on EMUI 12, the HUAWEI nova 9 offers a smart and seamless experience to users. The trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova 9, where users can download a wide range of high-quality apps.

Petal One and HUAWEI nova 9

Petal One is an all-in-one subscription package to make your life better, including Mobile Cloud, Video, Music and more services to come. Petal One provides a multi-scenario membership service and can be supported on multiple devices including Huawei mobile phones, tablets smart wearables. With a purchase of HUAWEI nova 9 the UAE users can now benefit from a special promotion including free 3-month VIP subscription to HUAWEI Music, free 1-month VIP subscription to HUAWEI Video and free 1-month to HUAWEI Mobile Cloud 200GB storage or 30% off on 1-year subscription to HUAWEI Mobile Cloud 200GB.

HUAWEI Care and HAUWEI Care+ Extended Warranty

Customers expect their needs to be met, and they expect the brand to be customer-centric. HUAWEI Care and HAUWEI Care+ are highly anticipated because they offer worry-free quality assurance and help the users extend the product service life, allowing them to keep their device for a longer usage time. Both HUAWEI Care and HUAWEI Care+ are now available in the UAE. Customers can purchase through authorized sales channels HUAWEI Care Extended Warranty with additional one year or two years upon the expiry of the standard warranty of the product. Services include: Replacement / Repair with 100% genuine spare parts with guaranteed service quality through HUAWEI One-stop service, easy to claim & repair. With the HUAWEI nova 9, new users can enjoy a 1-year extended warranty or 1-year screen damage warranty at a discounted rate of 25% from the original price of AED 99 , to AED 75 including VAT each. The new HUAWEI nova 9 also comes with 2 screen protectors within 1 year for free .

Price and availability:

The HUAWEI nova 9 will be available in the UAE at a price of AED 1,799 in the all-new Colour No. 9 and Black. Pre-orders begin on Huawei’s official website and across select retailers in the UAE on November 4th and include gifts valued at AED 980 including the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and Petal One (free 3-month VIP subscription to HUAWEI Music, free 1-month VIP subscription to HUAWEI Video and free 1-month to HUAWEI Mobile Cloud 200GB storage or 30% off on 1-year subscription to HUAWEI Mobile Cloud 200GB) and 1-year Starzplay Premium Subscription.

HUAWEI WATCH FIT new

Huawei has also announced a new addition to the HUAWEI WATCH FIT Series, introducing the HUAWEI WATCH FIT new, the latest entry-level smartwatch. It comes with a rectangular watch body with a 1.64-inch AMOLED 456 x 280 display with trendy colourways. To satisfy consumer fitness needs, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT new supports the animated personal trainer on top of the 97 workout modes, including a new rope skipping workout mode . Meanwhile, the metallic watch frame is matched with the colourful watch straps and 300+ vibrant watch faces, allowing users to pair the smartwatch for various scenarios.

The HUAWEI Watch Fit new is available at a price of AED 399 from Huawei e-Store, Huawei Experience Stores and across select retailers in the UAE.

HUAWEI Scale 3 Pro

Furthermore, Huawei also announced the launch of the HUAWEI Scale 3 Pro, the latest iteration of its smart scale. It is configured with eight dual-frequency electrodes to measure intracellular and extracellular fluid data, complemented by HUAWEI TruFitTM 2.0, which features upgraded measurement algorithms. Grounded by detailed measurement, the HUAWEI Scale 3 Pro enables users a better understanding of their body fat rate, skeletal muscle mass and other body compositions.

The HUAWEI Scale 3 Pro is available in the UAE at a price of AED 349 from Huawei e-Store, Huawei Experience Stores in the UAE.