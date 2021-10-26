International Free Zone Authority announces the launch of Biz For Good Pitch and Vlog Competition in collaboration with Nikon MEA, Rove Hotels and Letswork

Do you have a compelling business idea that’s good for the environment or the community? Do you need support in launching it? Biz for Good, a pitch and vlog competition, invites aspiring entrepreneurs, 21 years of age and above and currently residing in the UAE, to pitch their compelling startup ideas through vlogs uploaded on their social media channels. As part of the criteria for judging, the idea needs to address a social need and provide an effective solution that improves the lives of people or the planet.

Biz for Good is powered by International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) in collaboration with Nikon MEA, Rove Hotels and Letswork. As a result of this partnership, a total of three grand winners will be declared, each receiving a business license with one visa allocation, financial support, start-up support that includes FlexiDesk, mentoring, website and marketing assistance from IFZA. Nikon MEA, one of the world’s foremost optics and imaging experts, will award a Nikon Z 50 as a prize for the highest scorer on the Creative Presentation criterion. To support the operations of the winners, Rove Hotels, an award-winning lifestyle hotel brand offering well designed hotels in connected locations, will be giving each of them 10 days of meeting room use across all the Rove properties. And Letswork is providing three months of membership for the three winners to access co-working spaces within their network and their community events and perks.

“We believe that as a result of our current global situation, we have become more sensitive to our individual and collective responsibility to care for each other and our planet. It is no longer ‘business as usual’. This is what inspired us to create ‘Biz for Good’, which is our vehicle to discover and empower people who want to turn awareness into action, for the greater good. We are committed to support our winners in every step of their journey in making their vision a reality. Ultimately, we also hope to spark further conversations around entrepreneurs using their talent in contributing towards Dubai’s goal to not only be a strategic hub for business but also to be a guiding force for humanity, for good,” says Martin G. Pedersen, Chairman of IFZA.

PHASE 1: Qualifiers

To join, interested candidates must submit their online application via www.ifza.com/bizforgooduae and upload a video of their winning business idea on Instagram, Facebook and/or LinkedIn using the hashtag #BizforGoodUAE. They also need to keep their accounts public for the judges to view their video and to follow and tag the accounts of IFZA @ifzauae, Nikon @nikonmea, Rove Hotels @rovehotels and Letswork @Letswork.

Some of the questions that they need to answer in this video include:

Is this idea unique and feasible?

How does this idea improve the environment or the community they’re a part of?

Presentation as well as visual and emotional impact are also considered hence candidates are encouraged to get creative in convincing the judges on why their business idea should be supported.

PHASE 2: Mentorship

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for Phase 2 that comprises a mentorship program by industry experts. The goal is to further equip the candidates with tools that will help them elevate their pitch for the final round.

PHASE 3: Final Round

In this phase, shortlisted candidates will be asked to submit their final entry which is a marketing video targeted at their customers or end users. Nikon cameras will be on loan for candidates to film their video and #RoveWithNikon studio will be available for free for a maximum of 2 hours of use per concept.

Candidates can upload as many unique business ideas as they want, with each of it having an equal chance to reach the finals. Deadline of entries is set on November 6.

“Entrepreneurship and creativity go hand in hand, so at Nikon MEA, we are always ready to lead or participate in initiatives that help empower our customers’ drive and sense of exploration as they market their unique vision and talent,” says Narendra Menon, Managing Director of Nikon Middle East FZE. “IFZA has always been an exceptional partner for us because like us, IFZA also thrives in a culture of thinking outside the box and doing things differently, all while addressing the needs and exceeding the expectations of the communities that they cater to.”

“The Rove team is really excited to be part of the Biz for Good initiative. Our hotels are hubs for collaboration and entrepreneurship, with many Rovers working, connecting and innovating from them every day. Through this platform we aim to support new start-ups and business ideas that consciously work towards leaving their own positive footprint in the world,” says Paul Bridger of Rove Hotels.

“Over the past 18 months, the pandemic has accelerated the global shift to remote work. Individuals and teams have now realised that work is no longer limited to the office, but now can be done anywhere. This is where Letswork steps in. Our mission is to become a global workspace solution provider committed to delivering convenience, flexibility and value for money. Using Letswork, we hope the winners of Biz For Good are empowered to work, meet and connect from a network of spaces near and far. From work-friendly cafes to buzzing coworking spaces, we have something for everyone,” says Hamza Khan, Letswork Co-founder.

For more information on Biz For Good, visit www.ifza.com/bizforgooduae.

Connect with IFZA on Facebook, LinkedIn & Instagram