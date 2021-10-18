More Care, Less Worries: HUAWEI Service Mega Offers are more than just an after-sale service, it’s a customer service philosophy

Huawei Consumer Group today announces HUAWEI Service Mega Offers starting October 14th till October 31st* across the Emirates. As a part of its commitment to engaging with local consumers by providing new experiences, Huawei has revealed the details of HUAWEI Service Mega Offers with Huawei Care packages, 3-month Extended Warranty, battery replacement starting 19AED only and up-to 50% off on smartphone spare parts including screen, back cover and motherboard.

According to Kantar’s BrandZ™ Most Valuable Global Brand Rankings for 2021, HUAWEI had its name listed again with the brand value increased by 29% year-on-year. What is HUAWEI’s secret to consistently ranking high in global brand rankings? Aside from to its cutting-edge technology and products, another factor that might be overlooked is Huawei’s customer service and especially their after-sale service.

Huawei has been working hard to improve its customer service professionalism and friendliness all along and has earned a reputation for providing high-quality services with its HUAWEI Care offering.

During the HUAWEI Service Mega Offers, Huawei users will be able to enjoy:

More Care, Less Worries with HUAWEI Care***

Customers expect their needs to be met, and they expect the brand to be customer-centric, that’s why HUAWEI Care provides worry-free quality assurance and helps Huawei users extend the product service life, allowing them to keep their devices for a longer period of time. HUAWEI Care is available in the United Arab Emirates since 2019 and customers who purchase HUAWEI Care through authorized sales channels have been enjoying additional protection to their devices at ease and without worries.

Huawei also announced a special HUAWEI Care offer with 1-year Screen Accidental Damage Protection only for 99AED for every purchase of its newly launched HUAWEI nova 8i. Inheriting all of the premium aesthetics and dynamic colors of the nova series, HUAWEI nova 8i brings you an outstanding visual experience with 6.67″ HUAWEI Edgeless Display comes in at a remarkable super-narrow bezel. Supporting 66 W HUAWEI SuperCharge the smartphone can be charged up to 60% in 17 minutes and fully charged in 38 minutes. Thanks to its large, advanced sensor, the 64 MP main camera helps you capture all your best moments in vivid detail. Those times with friends and family are saved for you to remember, as clear as the moment they happened. Click here for price and availability of the new HUAWEI nova 8i in the UAE.

3 Month Extended Warranty*

By extending the warranty on devices, HUAWEI Care-Extended Warranty can relieve users of the worry of high maintenance costs and continue using their devices for longer time.

Battery Replacement starting 19AED**

Huawei offers HUAWEI Genuine Batteries starting 19AED under this special user-benefit offer. The genuine spare part and service centers will guarantee long lasting performance, good quality, safe and reliable replacement. Currently, almost all mobile phones use undetachable battery design. Therefore, it is not easy to replace the battery and improper operations may cause the phone to malfunction, put user safety at risk or even cause security problems. Huawei users are advised to only replace phone batteries at authorized Huawei Service Center, to ensure the maintenance personnel have undergone professional training specifically for Huawei products.

Up-To 50% Off on Screen, Back Cover and Motherboard***

HUAWEI Service Mega Offer is unmissable with up-to 50% discounts on your smartphone screen, back cover and motherboard replacement. It is about time to give a facelift to your favorite device and continue using Huawei’s innovative Seamless AI-life experience in your day-to-day life.

Free Clean-up Services

All Huawei smartphones, tablets and wearables users are offered to receive free clean-up services at Huawei Customer Service Center during HUAWEI Service Mega Offer promotions.

Repair to win a gift

Users who repair their devices during the promotion from Oct 14th until Oct 31st, will get a chance to win a special gift from Huawei Service Team****.

Huawei has built a close relationship with its customers over the years, and customers recognize Huawei even more because of that: Its longstanding customer service philosophy has been crystallized into HUAWEI Care, which represents an update to the brand’s mutually beneficial relationship with its customers.

While Previously Huawei focused on repairing any damage that had already been caused, now preventive maintenance has become priority, with the goal of alleviating customer concerns about device repair. Huawei has constantly been growing and evolving, so did its commitment to providing a warm and excellent customer service.