Lulu supports Breast Cancer Awareness Drive with ‘Pink Now’

LuLu Hypermarket has once again joined hands with the Pink Caravan, an initiative by the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) in the UAE spearheading a series of free clinical screenings and educational lectures, to mark October’s breast cancer awareness drive with a unique initiative of its own.

Started on October 9 and continuing till October 31, 2021, the LuLu Pink Now campaign will encourage LuLu shoppers to get involved. Every purchase of Eten, Mariposa, MyBra, and V Star Brassiere at all the LuLu Hypermarkets in the UAE will result in AED 1 being donated by LuLu to the awareness and breast cancer screening programs run by the FOCP.

“The campaign is in line with our community efforts to build sensitive health awareness and CSR initiatives into our annual cycle,” said Mr. Salim M.A, Director of LuLu Group. “Increasingly, it has been proven that breast cancer is successfully cured and managed if detected early and that awareness and screening are the key to such efforts.”

Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of FOCP, said: “For more than a decade now, FOCP has promoted a culture of awareness of breast cancer and emphasized the vital significance of early detection and timely treatment to improve outcomes through integrated educational and medical screening initiatives. Many corporate entities have stepped up efforts over the years to support Pink Caravan’s endeavors in drawing attention to and raising awareness of early detection and thereby helping save and improve lives.”

The FOCP Director-General added: “In 2019, LuLu Hypermarket raised more than AED 120,000 to support FOCP’s initiatives through a sale of pink ribbons, wrist bands, and select lingerie at its outlets across the UAE. We are happy to collaborate with the retail giant this year too to support our early detection strategies including clinical breast exams and mammograms.”