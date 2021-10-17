Jobs Alert: The Filipino Times is hiring Dubai-based sales and events executives – here’s how to apply

Calling all sales professionals and events enthusiasts!

Expats in the UAE who are seeking full-time employment can get a chance to be hired and be part of The Filipino Times!

The Filipino Times is looking for highly motivated, energized, and experienced professionals who will be part of its sales and events team in the UAE.

Successful applicants for the sales team must know how to turn leads into long-lasting partnerships, communicating constantly with clients as well as assisting in the development of sales strategies that will propel the organization to greater heights. Those who wish to apply for The Filipino Times’ events team must be very knowledgeable about planning, logistics, paperwork, and the leg work it takes to get the job done for upcoming big events.

The news agency is also seeking those who are flexible, able to multi-task, have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, as well as those who are passionate about client relations.

Interested applicants are advised to submit their CV on our email at [email protected]

Applicants are advised to monitor their email and keep their phones on should The Filipino Times reaches out to them