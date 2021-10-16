Global music stars relaunch Pandora ME for the creative next generation

Pandora has joined forces with inspiring artists Addison Rae, Charli XCX, Donte Colley, Beabadoobee and Cecilia Cantarano to relaunch its Pandora ME collection, empowering everyone to be who they want to be. The artist collective of beautifully individual people, who are connected by creativity and music, reflects the Gen Z fans’ desire for personalization but also a sense of belonging.

Rebooted and refreshed, Pandora ME is a collection for creators everywhere. Inspired by the world of music and online culture, the campaign features an exclusive track, SWEAT, from artist Charli XCX, which celebrates individuality. The accompanying video, directed by visionary Hannah Lux Davis, sees the influential artist collective showing off their personal jewellery edits from the collection to best represent who they are.

Addison’s styled edit showcases her transformative and DIY style, reflecting her power to defy conventions. A master of reinvention through sound and style, Charli XCX’s edit is as eclectic as it is exciting. Cecilia’s freestyling approach, with layered rings and a music note mini dangle charm, represents her love of dance and music and living to the beat of her own tune. Donte’s look shows off his ‘more is always more’ styling mantra – reflecting his unstoppable force of optimism and joy through dance. And Beabodoobee’s edit reflects her values and beliefs, as she experiments with word links – allowing her to literally wear her heart on her bracelet and express the facets of her personality.

The world’s biggest jewellery brand has relaunched the collection giving it an all-new attitude – breaking the rules, defying expectations, and wearing things your way. Personalisation is at the heart of this collection, with multiple styling accents, and with a nod to the Gen Z’s fearless and outspoken voices, it encourages the wearer to amplify their own unique style. From chunky link chain bracelets and necklaces, mono hoop earrings and stackable rings to word links and mini dangles full of symbolism, the Pandora ME range is hand finished, with pieces that include mix and match metals in sterling silver, 14k rose-gold and ruthenium[1]plated unique metal blends, freshwater cultured pearls and vibrant enamels. Pandora’s creative directors, Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo comment on the inspiration behind the collection and how to style it, “We were inspired by the idea of connecting with a collective of people, driven by creativity and imagination. The collection’s endless possibilities of styling and personalisation are a catalyst for self-discovery and allow everyone to create personalized looks that represent who they are.”

Carla Liuni, chief marketing officer says, “Pandora ME has been reinvented to reflect the wearer’s identity and bring our brand DNA and heritage into the future. We know the highly creative and powerful Gen Zs express who they are through music and fashion, so we have combined these loves to inspire our fans to share their voice as individuals but also stand together as an empowering community in UAE and around the world.”

Pandora ME is available in-store and online at pandora.net. #PandoraME