WEMART Clock Tower celebrates second anniversary with iPhone 13 Pro giveaway, huge discounts and exciting surprises

Two years ago, the flagship store of WEMART Clock Tower first opened its doors to the public. Since then, it has marked a milestone in the development history of the Wen Chao Group for its two-in-one concept that features a grocery store at the first floor, and its massive WEMART food court at the ground floor – a rare local fusion of ‘food’ and ‘grocery shopping’ in one convenient place.

Located in Deira’s ever-busy streets, WEMART has since penetrated the international stage on food, beverage, and supermarkets, engaging Dubai and the UAE’s residents spanning over 200 nationalities! Filipinos, Chinese, and other nationalities now have a bigger, more comprehensive and comfortable destination to buy Chinese goods and Asian products, providing a one-stop shopping experience.

Second anniversary surprises

iPhone 13 lottery. In celebration of WEMART Clock Tower’s festive 2nd anniversary, WEMART will be giving away an iPhone 13 Pro!

From October 21 to October 23, visitors who spend at least AED 200 at the WEMART Clock Tower on the same day (cigarettes, phone cards, bulk wholesale not included), will get a chance to draw for the lottery. Many surprising and exciting prizes await shoppers which include designer bags, scooters, shopping cards, smart watches, Bluetooth headsets, and of course – the iPhone 13 Pro!

Each person is only limited to get a single ticket per day. A single ticket can enjoy up to five lucky draw opportunities.

Free cash coupons. From October 18 to 20, shoppers who spend AED 100 on a single receipt will immediately get free cash coupons! Purchases of cigarettes, phone cards, bulk wholesale are not included for this promo.

Huge discounts across ALL stores! From October 18 to October 31, all of WEMART’s stores will offer big discounts as well as surprises and gifts. Each stores will have a limited time sale across their popular items, welcoming everyone to celebrate with WEMART’s anniversary.

Cheese Pasta Lobster promo. Until October 16, diners at the WEMART Food Court at the Clock Tower branch who spend at least AED80 will automatically get a free AED80 coupon for the free Cheese Pasta Lobster! This coupon is exclusive for the WEMART Clock Tower branch and can be used from October 17 to 31, 2021.

15% off at WEMART’s Food Court. Diners who spend at least AED 168 at the Food Court or ‘Food City’ of WEMART Clock Tower will enjoy a 15% discounts for their bill (except for the Cheese Pasta Lobster). This is the perfect opportunity to enjoy the taste of WEMART’s best-tasting food!

To celebrate the week of the anniversary, WEMART Clock Tower and other WEMART branches will also be holding special promotional activities this coming October 18 to 24. This means that many more customers will benefit from one of WEMART’s biggest promotions of the year.

WEMART has been providing affordable, top quality items that span not just Asian groceries – they also have their very own farm where they harvest fresh vegetables they sell at all of their WEMART branches. In addition, WEMART has several live seafood aquariums where residents can choose the fresh catch of the day.

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai