Five Filipinos to split AED 80,000 Big Ticket Cash Prize

A Filipino who was among Big Ticket’s latest winners will be splitting the prize money of AED 80,000 with four of his colleagues.

Jeffrey Pumareja’s name was picked by Big Ticket host Richard to win Aed 80,000 during the October 3rd Draw. Marvin Evangelista, Carlos Nalus, Mac Lester Opalia, and Argie Granadaare are his lucky colleagues who all chipped in to buy the winning ticket and will share the winnings with Pumareja.

“Nabigla kami kasi di ko rin namalayan ang araw na nag-draw na pala ang Big Ticket, nagkataon rin na busy kaming lima noong araw na yun,” shared Pumareja.

He told a representative from The Filipino Times that they have been buying tickets almost every month for a very long time. He also stated that the prize money from Big Ticket will help support his family.

“Tatlong taon ko na alam itong Big Ticket, halos kada buwan kaming bumibili ng mga kasamahan ko. Malaking tulong po ito para sa aking pamilya at pandagdag na rin sa ipon,” said Pumareja.

He urged fellow OFWs to try purchase Big Tickets and stand a chance to win Big and change their lives forever.

“I-try niyo lang po kahit minsan – malay natin kayo ang maswerteng manalo ng milyones na dirhamos! Maraming salamat po at more power sa Big Ticket!” said Pumareja.

