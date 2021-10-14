Al Maya Group lauds UAE’s successful launch of Expo 2020 Dubai

A business leader in the UAE acknowledged the country’s forward-looking vision in the global launch of Expo 2020 that served as an impetus to global converge of creativity and talent.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group, stated that the Expo 2020 Dubai will bring forth unprecedented progress to the UAE and all of its 192 participating nations, as the six-month exhibition prepares the world for the future.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to highlight how welcoming the UAE is since more than 200 nations live as a unit and consider it a second home,” said Vachani.

He added: “Expo 2020 constitutes an ideal venue to introduce thousands of people to Dubai’s vibrant creativity and culture. It will enhance visitors’ experience through a variety of activities and events that are interactive and help Dubai establish itself as a world-class centre for culture, a hub for creativity, a vibrant city for talent, and as the world’s capital of the economy. It will also attract an increase in investments and millions of visitors.

Vachani thanks the visionary leadership of the UAE that continues to propel the country to greater heights.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the leadership of the UAE, particularly to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai for having the vision and the determination to host this World Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Vachani.