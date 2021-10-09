Choithrams announces two new store launches in Dubai!

Choithrams announces the opening of their two new stores in Dubai at RP Heights, Downtown and The Wings, Arjan.

The stores are easily accessible & will cater to the grocery shopping requirements of the community.

The supermarkets offer products across diverse categories, including fresh fruits and vegetables; a wide range of meat, poultry and fish, delectable freshly baked goods; and a good mix of Food & Non-Food Groceries.

The stores will be open from 7am until midnight, giving the residents in the area the ease of shopping at a time of their choice.

With free home delivery, Choithrams is sure to win the hearts of the residents in both communities. You can download the Choithrams grocery shopping app for online deliveries.

Commenting on the opening of the new stores Rajiv Warrier, CEO, Choithrams said “We are proud to open two new stores in Dubai at RP Heights, Downtown and at The Wings, Arjan.

As always, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the convenience they seek, which is a mix of the experience of physical stores and online accessibility. With these new stores we will continue to offer a unique mix of produce and other supermarket products specially selected to cater to the diverse tastes and choices of the population residing and working in these areas.”