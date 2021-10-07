West Zone’s ‘WOW Deals’ gives special deals and discounts during six-day ‘October Hot Sale’ till 12th of October

West Zone continues to thrill their shoppers across all of their 130 branches with an ongoing special sale for their ‘Wow Deals’ promo!

The ‘October Hot Sale’ valid from October 7 to 12 features lots of staple household goods that Filipinos and expats need for their homes. So whether you need food items, frozen goods, household products or other things for your house, this is the optimal time to shop!

Shoppers in general will get to benefit from West Zone’s huge discounted prices during the six-day promo.

What’s even better is that West Zone has decided to include selected products from the Philippines to the list of items they have to sale that you shouldn’t miss!

Products on sale across all branches of West Zone in the UAE include: Masarap 100% Pure Jasmine Rice, Birch Tree Probiotic Drink, Selecta Ice Cream, Sadia Chicken, Must Have White Eggs, Barbican Malt Beverages, Chips Ahoy, Stik-O, Toblerone, Oreo, Clover Chips, Nescafe, Anlene, Nestle Cream, Mega Sardines, Century Tuna, Mother’s Best sauces, and more.

Each shopper is assured of safety whenever they visit any of West Zone’s 130 branches as all of West Zone’s staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apart from that, all their stores undergo routine sanitization in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the UAE government, thereby helping residents stay protected from the coronavirus.

Each visitor to the newest branch of West Zone in Dubai can avail of amazing savings and offers for their grocery staples, and other household goods from West Zone, including items that come all the way from the Philippines.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WestzoneGroupUAE

Instagram: @westzonesupermarket

Twitter: @WestZoneUAE

Website: www.westzone.com

Shoppers can also get updates through WhatsApp by sending ‘addme’ to 056 403 8008.

They can also reach West Zone to get the latest promotions and WOW deals through their App available on the Apple App Store or Google Play on Android: West Zone Supermarkets.