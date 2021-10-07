WEMART Clock Tower branch to celebrate second anniversary from October 18 with exciting special promos

WEMART Clock Tower is known for its two-in-one concept that features a grocery store at the first floor, and its massive WEMART food court at the ground floor.

The WEMART food court features many different kinds of food items – such as cooked fresh seafood, hotpot, pastries and bread from its bakery, varieties of sushi, barbecue and grilled food, and many more Asian delicacies!

Today, many Filipinos and UAE residents enjoy taking a bite of their food specialties as these are not only delicious, they are also affordable as well!

Second anniversary surprises

WEMART Clock Tower has started its festivities this month!

Until October 16, diners at the WEMART Food Court at the Clock Tower branch who spend at least AED80 will automatically get a free AED80 coupon for the free Cheese Pasta Lobster!

This coupon is exclusive for the WEMART Clock Tower branch and can be used from October 17 to 31, 2021.

To celebrate the week of the anniversary, WEMART Clock Tower and other WEMART branches will also be holding special promotional activities this coming October 18 to 24. This means that many more customers will benefit from one of WEMART’s biggest promotions of the year.

Since WEMART Clock Tower first opened its doors in October 2019, Filipinos and residents from all over the UAE have flocked towards the flagship store to get the best deals for their all of the Asian groceries they need.

WEMART has been providing affordable, top quality items that span not just Asian groceries – they also have their very own farm where they harvest fresh vegetables they sell at all of their WEMART branches. In addition, WEMART has several live seafood aquariums where residents can choose the fresh catch of the day.

Shoppers better keep their eyes on WEMART Clock Tower branch because they will be preparing big surprises for every one such as a special lottery activity, huge discount offers, and more surprises.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai