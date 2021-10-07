TFT Reach

Skechers Uno – Stand on Air: Combining trendy colorful shoe styles with all-day comfort

Filipinos often have two considerations in mind when selecting running shoes and sneakers: Style and Comfort. They want their shoes to represent their identity while ensuring that they feet feel comfortable enough to last for the day outdoors.

This is why Skechers took a look at their classic sneaker and shoe offerings and launched the innovative ‘Skechers Uno – Stand On Air sneaker that features unique styles in a wide selection of colors, with comfort as its top priority in its design.

Each pair of the Skechers Uno – Stand On Air sneakers has a smooth leather upper together with an Air-Cooled Memory Foam to ensure maximum levels of comfort for your feet for the entire day. Skechers also made sure to release this sneaker with different colors to help shoppers select from a range of designs that they would prefer.

Here in the UAE, shoppers can now experience this innovative, stylish comfort every step of the way with the new Skechers UNO, available at Skechers stores in the Dubai , Abu Dhabi , Al Ain, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah & Sharjah.

Store locations include:

Dubai:  SK Ibn Battuta Mall, SK Dubai Mall, SK Dubai Festival City, SK Mall Of The Emirates, SK Arabian Ranches, SK Mirdiff City Centre, SK Arabian Centre, SK Al Ghurair Centre, SK Burjuman Centre, SK My City Centre -Barsha, SK Deira City Centre, SK Marina Mall Dubai, SK Dubai Outlet Mall, SK Dubai Mall Kids, SK Springs Village, SK Meraas Outlet

Abu Dhabi: SK Al Wahda Mall, SK Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, SK Mushriff Mall, SK Marina Mall-Auh, SK Deerfields Town Square, SK Dalma Mall, SK Abu Dhabi Mall, SK Yas Mall

Al Ain: SK Al Jimmi Mall, SK Bawadi Mall, SK Barari Outlet Mall

A global leader in the performance and lifestyle footwear industry, Skechers USA, Inc. designs, develops and markets more than 3,000 styles for men, women and children. Skechers’ success stems from its employees, high-quality, varied product offering, diversified domestic and international distribution channels, and targeted multi-channel marketing.

