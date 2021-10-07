Nikai Angel Awards Season 2 honors healthcare’s ‘Angels ‘ in UAE

Being a nurse means that you’re expected to hold back all the tears, and draw smiles on the people’s faces instead. Nurses treat their patients like nobody else can and will do. Nurses heal the heart, mind, soul, and body of each patient that they take care of.

The story of nurses is one that is filled with many emotional experiences in their journey, especially as they continue to do their services in this pandemic. Everyone who has chosen this profession has witnessed a lot of incidents that common people can’t face.

Day by day they are dealing with different experiences with the human’s life cycle from birth to death. In their daily life, they are managing different kinds of people by hiding all their miseries and pain behind an ‘angelic smile’ on their face.

The way they are taking care of everyone is admirable. We can’t thank them in just a word. This is exactly why they are called ‘Angels’ who deserve a great honor.

Patients might forget their names, but they always remember the way they treated and cared for us. This is why we decided and formulated the Angel Awards to show some love towards them and to thank the whole nursing community. Because of that, we are giving them a lot of gifts too…

Contestants can apply till October 7 and registrations are received through www.angelawardsuae.com .

The Panel Meet will be held on 10th of October, 2021 to shortlist 5 from the 50 nominations. The Final ceremony will be on 12th of November and the Live Panel at the finale will announce the mega winner.

Prizes for the Mega winner include a plane ticket for two, where the winner can choose any of the 140 destinations that Qatar Airways is operating.

This Grand Prize is from Qatar Airways, which has been named as the Airline of the year for the sixth time by the International Air Transportation Organization.

The Mega winner will also get a Voucher worth AED 5000 from Nikai Electronics, where the winner can buy any products from their outlet. The mega winner will also win 100,000 Philippine pesos from Lulu Exchange.

50 winners will get 50% discount on their subscription on Byjus learning app and 5 finalists will get free subscription for one year, as well as and diamond jewellery worth AED 2500 from Bhima Jewellers.

Ajeeb Foods, Igloo Ice cream, Himani Fast relief will also honoring all shortlisted participants with gift hampers.

Nikai Angel Award season 2 is presented by Byjus learning app, brought to you by Lulu Exchange, and powered by Ajeeb foods in association with Bhima Jewellers, Himani Fast Relief, and Igloo Ice Creams, supported by Qatar Airways and Orient travels.

The event is conceptualized and managed by Equity Plus Advertising.

The Filipino Times, Khaleej Times, and Malayala manorama have joined hands as our media partners.

Hit FM, Tag FM and Al Arabia Fm are our radio promoters.