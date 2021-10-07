10-day Mega Spring Sale to make debut in Sharjah

Expo Centre Sharjah is set to welcome back visitors for its Mega Spring Sale.

Promising the best offers ranging from Fashion, Lifestyle, Electronics, Household, Lifestyle and Kids Essentials, which is bound to attract visitors from across region and local residents.

Mega Spring Sale Exhibition will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah from October 14 to 23, 2021, in partnership with Liz Exhibitions.

“The 10-day event is perfectly timed to attract residents in the run up to the Diwali festival and the ensuing weekend, we will be showcasing range of Diwali festivities products along with our Home ware range” said Mr.Rajesh Punjabi, C.O.O , Homestyle, DAY SO, Al Safeer Group.

“Expo Centre Sharjah has been the go to destination in the last couple of years for bargain hunters and deal seekers, when it comes to perception and brand coupled with very affordable price tags. This has been one of the reason we have signed up them to showcase our flagship range of Toys for young mind and Baby Essentials” said Mr.Amar Nath, Managing Director, Playsmart.

“We have been partnering with Expo Centre Sharjah for several of our events for quite some time now. We are happy to once again join hands to bring to the Northern Emirates mega spring sale Exhibition,” said Mr Jacob Varghese, event partner, Liz Exhibitions.

The Mega Spring Sale Exhibition will feature a wide range of perfumes, abayas, fashion accessories, cosmetics, Diwali gift items, consumer goods and more.

Some of the retailers who have confirmed their participation include Al Mandoos, Ajmal Perfumes, Ahmed Al Magribi, Asther Pharmacy,Clarks, Splash Kiabi, Nine West, Hush Puppies, OMS Best Option, Homestyle, Day So, Fila, Supra, Skechers and more.

Visitors can expect the best bargain deals and special prices on some of the most sought-after brands and thousands of products that will be on display.

The Mega Spring Sale Exhibition will be open from 11 am to 11 pm at Hall 2, Expo Centre Sharjah from October 14 to 23, 2021, Entry is AED 5 for Adults , Free for children below 12 years. Parking is Free.