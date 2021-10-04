TFT Reach

Expat takes home AED 10 million at Big Ticket’s September draw

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Big 10 Million grand prize winner, Mr. Naheel Nizamudeen was unreachable when Big Ticket host Richard tried calling him during him the live draw but after some time, Big Ticket representative were finally able to reach Mr. Nizamudeen with this assistance of his colleague who contacted him to inform him of his life-changing win.

When Big Ticket representatives spoke to Mr. Naheel and his colleagues, they said, “We cannot explain this feeling of winning Big Ticket. We purchased the winning ticket with 40 of our colleagues and its such a relief to us and almost all of us are in a bad situation financially. This money is changing the lives of many people at the same time.”

Mr. Naheel Nizamudeen won AED 10 million from Big Ticket for the September draw

They further added,” Many people have called and asked us how we picked the winning number but we told them there is no secret, we have been purchasing Big Tickets for a long time and our luck has finally changed”. They had advice for others – “Keep trying with Big Ticket, your luck can change anytime too”

Congratulations once again to our Big Ticket Big 10 Million Series 232 Grand Prize winner Mr. Nizamudeen and to all the other winners from the Series 232 draw.

This October, we will see one lucky winner win The Fantastic 15 Million guaranteed cash prize, AED 1 Million second prize and 4 other life changing cash prizes. One lucky winner will also drive away in a breathtaking BMW 420i.

Follow our Big Ticket social media platforms for all the latest news and updates from the Series 232 draw.

 

Below is the list of prizes and winners for the Big Ticket Series 232 draw

Prize Amount Winner Details Ticket Number Nationality
Dream Car Range Rover Mohamed Hasim Parappara 029864 India
Grand Prize AED 10 Million Naheel Nizamudeen 278109 India
2nd Prize AED 1 Million Angelo Fernandes 000176 India
3rd Prize AED 100 000 Jaeeun Lee 078322 South Korea
4th Prize AED 90 000 Manju Thankamony Madhu 145599 India
5th Prize AED 80 000 Jeffrey Pumareja 013280 Philippines
6th Prize AED 70 000 Shajirshajir Jabbar 141918 India
7th Prize AED 60 000 Ansar MJ 218561 India
8th Prize AED 50 000 Shayamkumar Pillai 023270 India

 

You can follow Big Ticket on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigTicketAD

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Contact  us on:

Email : [email protected]

Phone : 02 2019 244

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PassportUSA: Opening opportunities for your dream job in America

6 mins ago

Emirates to operate special commercial flights from Dubai-Manila this October – here are the schedules

22 hours ago

JOBS WANTED: The Filipino Times is looking for Sales Executives – here’s how you can apply

1 day ago

AED 15 million awaits lucky winner this October at Big Ticket’s “The Fantastic 15 Million”

2 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button