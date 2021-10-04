Expat takes home AED 10 million at Big Ticket’s September draw

The Big 10 Million grand prize winner, Mr. Naheel Nizamudeen was unreachable when Big Ticket host Richard tried calling him during him the live draw but after some time, Big Ticket representative were finally able to reach Mr. Nizamudeen with this assistance of his colleague who contacted him to inform him of his life-changing win.

When Big Ticket representatives spoke to Mr. Naheel and his colleagues, they said, “We cannot explain this feeling of winning Big Ticket. We purchased the winning ticket with 40 of our colleagues and its such a relief to us and almost all of us are in a bad situation financially. This money is changing the lives of many people at the same time.”

They further added,” Many people have called and asked us how we picked the winning number but we told them there is no secret, we have been purchasing Big Tickets for a long time and our luck has finally changed”. They had advice for others – “Keep trying with Big Ticket, your luck can change anytime too”

Congratulations once again to our Big Ticket Big 10 Million Series 232 Grand Prize winner Mr. Nizamudeen and to all the other winners from the Series 232 draw.

This October, we will see one lucky winner win The Fantastic 15 Million guaranteed cash prize, AED 1 Million second prize and 4 other life changing cash prizes. One lucky winner will also drive away in a breathtaking BMW 420i.

Follow our Big Ticket social media platforms for all the latest news and updates from the Series 232 draw.

Below is the list of prizes and winners for the Big Ticket Series 232 draw

Prize Amount Winner Details Ticket Number Nationality Dream Car Range Rover Mohamed Hasim Parappara 029864 India Grand Prize AED 10 Million Naheel Nizamudeen 278109 India 2nd Prize AED 1 Million Angelo Fernandes 000176 India 3rd Prize AED 100 000 Jaeeun Lee 078322 South Korea 4th Prize AED 90 000 Manju Thankamony Madhu 145599 India 5th Prize AED 80 000 Jeffrey Pumareja 013280 Philippines 6th Prize AED 70 000 Shajirshajir Jabbar 141918 India 7th Prize AED 60 000 Ansar MJ 218561 India 8th Prize AED 50 000 Shayamkumar Pillai 023270 India

You can follow Big Ticket on :

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigTicketAD

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/

Contact us on:

Email : [email protected]

Phone : 02 2019 244