Witness visual fantasy come to life at the upcoming Hair & Make Up Competition in Dubai

Ten hair and makeup artists from all around the world will exhibit their skills to showcase the latest trends at the upcoming Hair & Makeup Competition 2021, taking place this coming October 8, Friday at the Mayon Resto Grill located on the 1st Floor of the Landmark Premier Hotel at Deira in Dubai!

The team of Angel Dalusung, Elgrace Lagasca, and Rammie Garcia of AD Creative Events conceptualized, planned, and organized the ‘Hair & Makeup Competition 2021 event that gives makeup artists a unique platform to realize their visions creating visually awe-inspiring looks and strengthen the camaraderie and collaboration between these talented artists.

With the central theme of ‘fantasy’, each hair and makeup artist will be given sufficient time to work with their models to create a look that fits the theme. Prior to the competition, each participant is allowed to have their base makeup done comprising 50% of the look – the remaining parts should be finished during the time limit of the competition.

All hair and makeup artists are allowed to use all kinds of styling tools and products, as well as hair pieces, wigs, and hair extensions. However, the hair part should still consist of 60% of human hair. Ornaments and accessories are allowed a maximum of 20% each and must fit the theme to help achieve their ‘finished looks’.

AD Creative Events hopes that this platform will get to acknowledge the talents of makeup artists who have the knack of creating visually compelling looks.

Tickets to the ‘Hair and Makeup Competition 2021’ are priced at AED 50 per person with a free meal.

For more information, ‘Hair and Makeup Competition 2021’ contact +97152 716 6596 or +97156 762 7206 or email the organizers at [email protected]