WEMART Food Court 2nd Anniversary promo! Buy AED80, get free AED80 cheese pasta lobster coupon at WEMART Food Court Clock Tower’s branch!

WEMART Clock Tower is celebrating its second anniversary!

Since WEMART Clock Tower first opened its doors in October 2019, Filipinos and residents from all over the UAE have flocked towards the flagship store to get the best deals for all of their Asian groceries they need.

WEMART has been providing affordable, top quality items that span not just Asian groceries – they also have their very own farm where they harvest fresh vegetables they sell at all of their WEMART branches. In addition, WEMART has several live seafood aquariums where residents can choose the fresh catch of the day.

In line with its festive celebrations, WEMART Food Court welcomes October with an exciting promo you shouldn’t miss – a free AED80 coupon for you to enjoy Cheese Pasta Lobster awaits!

From October 1 to October 16, diners at the WEMART Food Court at the Clock Tower branch who spend at least AED80 will automatically get a free AED80 coupon for the free Cheese Pasta Lobster!

This coupon is exclusive for the WEMART Clock Tower branch and can be used from October 17 to 31, 2021.

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower
Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan
Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch
Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City
China Cluster, International City, Dubai

