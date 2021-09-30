LIMITED TIME ONLY: West Zone launches ‘Month End Big Sale’ till October 4 with big, big discounts on selected items

Month end means salary time for majority of Filipinos and expats in the UAE – making it the perfect opportunity to fill up their homes with the grocery items they need.

West Zone jives in time with their limited-time offers at their ‘Month End Big Sale’ that will feature essential items needed at home such as different kinds of food products, fruits, vegetables, household items, beauty and cosmetics, and more.

The best part is that all of these will be available from September 29 until October 4 at budget-friendly prices.

In addition, West Zone will also be adding up several Filipino products on their list of items on sale so that more Filipinos will get to enjoy buying and using the products they love and the brands that they have long been using from the Philippines.

Products on sale across all 125+ branches of West Zone in the UAE include: La Filipina Premium Jasime Rice, Del Monte 100% Pineapple Juice, Kraft Cheddar Cheese Spread, Swift Mighty Meaty Corned Beef, Maggi Magic Sarap, Datu Puti Vinegar, Mama Sita’s Oyster Sauce, Cream Silk, Head and Shoulders, Pond’s Facial Scrub, Downy Fabric Softener, Ariel Detergent Powder, and more.

Each shopper is assured of safety whenever they visit any of West Zone’s 130 branches as all of West Zone’s staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apart from that, all their stores undergo routine sanitization in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the UAE government, thereby helping residents stay protected from the coronavirus.

Each visitor to the newest branch of West Zone in Dubai can avail of amazing savings and offers for their grocery staples, and other household goods from West Zone, including items that come all the way from the Philippines.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WestzoneGroupUAE

Instagram: @westzonesupermarket

Twitter: @WestZoneUAE

Website: www.westzone.com

Shoppers can also get updates through WhatsApp by sending ‘addme’ to 056 403 8008.

They can also reach West Zone to get the latest promotions and WOW deals through their App available on the Apple App Store or Google Play on Android: West Zone Supermarkets.