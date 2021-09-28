Get free guidance on your immigration dreams towards Canada, Australia, and UK via free webinar this October 2

Among the many aspirations of overseas Filipinos is to find a place where they can both work and migrate together with their family and reap the benefits of their years of stay abroad along the way.

This is why The Filipino Times will be conducting a free webinar series to help OFWs who wish to take the next step and migrate to another country like Canada, Australia, or the United Kingdom as soon as they can.

The upcoming ‘TFT USAPANG OFW: How to start living your dream to work in Canada, Australia or Europe?’ will highlight the steps as to how our overseas Filipino professionals who are currently based here in the UAE can begin their preparations on fulfilling their migration dreams such as the necessary papers they need to acquire and other requirements. Joining the team of The Filipino Times in this webinar are two experts from Global Migrate – one of the world’s trusted immigration companies that has been operating since 2004 in the UK.

This free webinar will take place this coming October 2, Saturday at 12:00 PM UAE time on The Filipino Times’ official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Global Migrate’s Senior Immigration Advisors Leah Camacho Ebol and Lhia Marquez will help our fellow OFWs discern and find out the benefits of working and migrating to one of these three countries: Canada, Australia, or the UK – drawing from their success stories of Filipinos and expats that they have helped to migrate for nearly two decades.

They will also address the most frequently asked questions among OFW professionals headed to these countries including the visa filing process, fees and IELTS concerns, possibilities of migrating with their family, and more.

Through this webinar, OFWs will be guided with the help of Global Migrate as they begin their first steps to head to their preferred country where they can migrate, work, and live to help the next generations of their family prosper even further in the coming years.