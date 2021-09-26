Philippines’ Bangkóta pavilion all set and ready ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai opening, strategic calendar of trade events set

As Expo 2020 Dubai eagerly awaits to bring together the world under the common banner of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (PDTI) officially declares the 100 per cent completion of its ‘Bangkóta’ pavilion.

PDTI Assistant Secretary for the Trade Promotions Group and PH Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General Rosvi C. Gaetos highlighted that the Bangkóta has successfully been completed ahead of the scheduled Expo opening on October 1, 2021, through the collaborative and unwavering efforts of various work teams.

Following the full completion of the Bangkóta, technical rehearsals have started to ensure the delivery of a breathtaking, imaginative spectacle of scientific and humanistic data about the Philippines and its people from the works of art of carefully selected ensemble of performing, visual and digital artists, over the course of the six-month global event.

Full-packed calendar

To attract key investors from various sectors including food, tourism, hospitality, logistics, information technology, halal, amongst others, Yalong said they will roll out dedicated forums, delegations, and series of events including the upcoming Philippine Food Festival, Philippine National Day, participation in the Global Business Forum ASEAN (GBF ASEAN) and Gulfood 2022.

As foreign travel is still a challenge, PTIC said they will supplement business engagements virtually by organising business-to-business matching events held via Zoom, and creating online trade shows through Hopin.

Filipino groups vow full support

A number of Filipino organisations in the UAE have expressed their full support by encouraging their ‘kababayans’ to be brand ambassadors of the ‘Bangkóta’.