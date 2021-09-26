Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Philippines’ Bangkóta pavilion all set and ready ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai opening, strategic calendar of trade events set

The Philippines pavilion, “Bangkóta” at the Expo 2020 Dubai, with Philippines Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General Rosvi Gaetos (fifth from left), PDTI representatives, and RAQ Contracting Co. LLC senior officials

As Expo 2020 Dubai eagerly awaits to bring together the world under the common banner of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (PDTI) officially declares the 100 per cent completion of its ‘Bangkóta’ pavilion.

PDTI Assistant Secretary for the Trade Promotions Group and PH Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General Rosvi C. Gaetos highlighted that the Bangkóta has successfully been completed ahead of the scheduled Expo opening on October 1, 2021, through the collaborative and unwavering efforts of various work teams.

“We’re immeasurably proud to announce that our very own ‘Bangkóta’ pavilion is now more than ready to welcome millions of visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sustainability District. Its completion bears witness to the ‘bayanihan’ (a Filipino word that best describes uniting as a community) that transpired amongst dedicated teams, both from the Philippines and the UAE, in order to bring this enormous endeavour true to the vision of the Philippine government into life,” – PDTI Assistant Secretary for the Trade Promotions Group and PH Expo 2020 Dubai Alternate Commissioner General Rosvi C. Gaetos

Following the full completion of the Bangkóta, technical rehearsals have started to ensure the delivery of a breathtaking, imaginative spectacle of scientific and humanistic data about the Philippines and its people from the works of art of carefully selected ensemble of performing, visual and digital artists, over the course of the six-month global event.

Full-packed calendar

To attract key investors from various sectors including food, tourism, hospitality, logistics, information technology, halal, amongst others, Yalong said they will roll out dedicated forums, delegations, and series of events including the upcoming Philippine Food Festival, Philippine National Day, participation in the Global Business Forum ASEAN (GBF ASEAN) and Gulfood 2022.

“Our participation at Expo 2020 will bolster the efforts of the Philippine government in attracting foreign investments and exporting of our top-quality products and services. With this vision, we have prepared an entire calendar of business-to-business events for the next six months which will highlight the majority of the Philippines’ strongest industries.” – Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC) Commercial Attaché Charmaine Mignon Yalong

As foreign travel is still a challenge, PTIC said they will supplement business engagements virtually by organising business-to-business matching events held via Zoom, and creating online trade shows through Hopin.

Filipino groups vow full support

A number of Filipino organisations in the UAE have expressed their full support by encouraging their ‘kababayans’ to be brand ambassadors of the ‘Bangkóta’.

“The Filipino communities here in the UAE will be actively participating in events in line with the Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020. Several activities that the Filipino Social Club will be participating will put a spotlight in our talent in the arts, which will highlight cultural references in our efforts to promote the country and our pavilion.” – Filipino Social Club President Ericson Reyes
“We have prepared several digital campaigns and mini on ground activities to share the story of the ‘Bangkóta’ not just for fellow Filipino expats, but also for the UAE’s millions of residents and tourists who will bask in the immersive story of the Filipino diaspora spanning over 4000 years.” – Philippine Business Council Chairman Bobbie Carella
“The ‘Bangkóta’ is the Filipino architects’ testament to our keen eye for creativity, design, and flair. This pavilion alone, along with the intricate details within each of its areas, attest to the globally-recognised skills and talents.” – United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Dubai IP Chapter President Arch. Christian Vasquez
The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

