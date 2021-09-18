Ajman’s Department of Finance opens 44 free bids and announces 55% increase in supplier registration

The Ajman’s Department of Finance has announced that it has witnessed the opening of 44 free bids in its electronic procurement system, and has received registration of 525 suppliers in its ‘Supplier Portal’ from April to August 2021, a 55% increase from 337 registered suppliers during the same period last year.

This milestone reflects the Department’s efforts to enhance the facilitation of doing business in Ajman, as well as support the growth of businesses, allowing them to contribute to boosting the economic growth of the emirate.

This increase in private sector participation came five months after the implementation of the resolution issued by His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, which waived off the fee of renewing supplier registration, as well as the implementation of the resolution issued by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, and Chairman of Ajman’s Department of Finance, which waived off the AED 500 fee related to “Request for Proposals” in bids and tenders.

His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, stressed the keenness of the Ajman government to continuously launch various initiatives and facilities to boost the growth of UAE-based companies and provide an attractive business environment that would encourage doing business in the Emirate. This, he said, will contribute to advancing economic growth, in line with the vision and directives of our wise leadership.

Al Ali also underlined the need to provide an environment that attracts investments and stimulates the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are among the main pillars of the economy of the emirate of Ajman and the UAE in general. He also highlighted the importance of supporting the growth of the business sector and its role in establishing the position of Ajman as a leading and preferred destination for investments and business.