Former hairstylist in Dubai given a life-changing opportunity to work in UK through IANS

Frederick, a hairstylist by profession, came to the UAE by chance with the help of his friend who works in a travel and tourism agency.

With a dream to find a better life in another country, a story of a fellow OFW he saw on Facebook inspired him to reach out to Immigration and Nationality Services (IANS).

“I got so fascinated with the story of Rita – she had a lot of problems in eligibility, the process, her score – but with the help of IANS, now she’s in the UK! That is magic actually. If Rita could make it, definitely I can do it also,” said Frederick.

Frederick saw Rita’s Facebook testimonial story, which shared the plight of the OFW who nearly gave up on her dream to reach the UK when she didn’t get the help she needed. But when she sought help from IANS, her dream to live and work in her dream country materialized.

When Frederick saw the story, he reached out to IANS in hopes of making it to the UK as well.

“I sent an email – and I got an immediate response from IANS. The staff there is really good. They are so approachable, kind and they will assist you in every question that you ask from them,” said Frederick.

He was asked to attend IANS’s paid Skilled Worker event back in May, where all of his inquiries were answered.

“Definitely it’s worth it. To be honest, at first I had my doubts that it was a scam. But when I attended I watched all of the positive feedbacks and successful testimonial stories of those who are in the UK now who got help from IANS. Seeing so many successful candidates, who have come to the UK made me believe that IANS will definitely help me get the UK work visa. I am glad I trusted IANS.” said Frederick.

I just realized that what I did – getting certificates alone wouldn’t be your ticket to the UK. You have a lot of things to do such as requirements, processes, requirements, trainings – and IANS provided it all,” he added.

Frederick attended the skilled worker event in May 2021 and started undergoing the training program from June to July. In four months’ time – Frederick was able to make huge steps towards his UK dream.

In August, Frederick nailed his interview with his prospective employer in the UK and now he’s just waiting for his visa.

“The good thing with IANS is that they are going to help and prepare you for your interview. If you didn’t make it, they are going to put you in another interview until you succeed,” said Frederick.

