Experience fast, dependable money transfers from UAE to Philippines with DirectRemit by Emirates NBD

For many Filipinos here in the UAE, part of their monthly commitments is to send remittances back to their families in the Philippines. And now, OFWs can depend on a service that will bring their remittances to their loved ones as fast as 60 seconds without any remittance charges through DirectRemit with Emirates NBD.

OFWs who need to send money to their loved ones as soon as possible will enjoy round-the-clock services through a secure and dependable channel powered by Emirates NBD – one of the UAE’s most trusted banks.

Transfers to Banco De Oro (BDO) bank accounts will only take 60 seconds for amounts up to Php50,000. It also allows a secure transfer to any other bank account in the Philippines in just one working day.

The best part? OFWs can enjoy free transfers without having to pay any remittance fees. Plus, DirectRemit’s round-the-clock services allow OFWs to even send during 11:00 pm to 1:00 am – during this time, payments will be processed by 8:00 am (UAE Time).

Filipinos in the UAE can access DirectRemit through Emirates NBD’s app available on Google Play or the Apple AppStore or through their online banking service at: https://login1.emiratesnbd.com/obweb/common/banknet.jsf

Emirates NBD, the leading Banking Group in the MENAT region, was formed on 19 June 1963, when H.H. Late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum signed the Charter of Incorporation of the National Bank of Dubai (NBD) which became the first National Bank established in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As at 30th June 2021, Emirates NBD’s total assets reached AED 694 Billion, (equivalent to approx. USD 187 Billion). The Group is ranked among the top 20 in the Forbes’ list of the World’s Best Regarded Companies, securing a leading spot among global brands. The Group has a significant retail banking franchise in the UAE and is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 94% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches.