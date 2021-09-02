Celebrity couple DongYan reveal secrets to stronger relationships amid the pandemic

Filipino fans of Kapuso Primetime King and Queen Dingdong Dantes and Rivera-Dantes shared that the pandemic made their relationship stronger by exploring creative ways as to how to make each other feel the ‘kilig’ vibes.

Dingdong shared that he and Marian’s attention were laser-focused on each other and their kids during the pandemic, and found out that they can still make each other feel loved through simple yet heartfelt gestures.

“Syempre kailangan mong mag-isip, kailangan mong maging creative – kailangan mag-isip ka ng iba’t ibang paraan para maaliw niyo ang isa’t isa. Kunyari di ka makalabas, di ka makapag-date, magse-set up ka na lang ng kunwaring date sa kahit kung saang sulok ng inyong bahay. It does not have to be a spectacular or magarbo, basta simple lang na yung alam mong pinag-effortan ba,” said Dingdong during the DongYan #StrongerTogether GMA Pinoy TV 16th Anniversary Virtual FunCon.

He even shared that Marian made it a point to surprise him with delicious dishes she had never cooked for the family before.

“Make it exciting every day – it’s really the thought that counts, yung effort behind these things. Ako na-appreciate ko siya (Marian) pag gumagawa siya ng ganyan. Kahit pa mga luto na di niya dati niluluto, biglang so-sorpresahin niya ako. Biglang ‘o san galing yan? inorder mo ba to o niluto mo?'” revealed Dingdong.

Marian added that it’s likewise important to maintain the trust level between partners by being transparent and ensuring that you communicate with each other often.

“Ang pinaka importante dyan e kung paano kayo magkaroon ng communication sa isa’t isa. Kung gaano kayo ka-transparent sa isa’t isa kasi sobrang mahalagang mahalaga yung nararamdaman ng bawat isa at dapat ni-rerespeto mo yun,” said Marian.

She also added that husbands and wives should never give up and be more patient with each other.

“Kailangan bilang asawa, i-intindihin mo iyan sa abot nang makakaya mo at bawal kang mag-give up,” said Marian.

The DongYan #StrongerTogether GMA Pinoy TV 16th Anniversary Virtual FunCon took place last August 25 and was hosted by Comedy Concert Queen Ms. Ai Ai Delas Alas, who also shared that the pandemic made their relationships stronger, which she regarded as a blessing to their lives.

“We are so blessed na nare-realize natin yun kasi tayo may ibang mga couple ngayon na kung kailan sila magkasama sa bahay, saka sila naghihiwalay. Tayo, blessed na blessed tayo, kayo ni kumpare (DingDong), kami ni Gerald na kung kelan naging pandemic na nandito sa bahay, mas lalo tayong naging close,” said Ai Ai.

Kapuso fans who missed the DongYan #StrongerTogether GMA Pinoy TV 16th Anniversary Virtual FunCon can catch it on GMA Pinoy TV by subscribing to OSN Pinoy Plus Extra! Visit osn.com/pinoy to know more.

They can also check out the DongYan Virtual FunCon at Mavshack via Mavshack.com or by downloading the Mavshack app on Google Play or the AppStore.

Here are the selfies of the lucky fans who got the chance to enjoy the DongYan Virtual FunCon: