What are the top benefits of working as a nurse in USA?

The ‘American dream’ isn’t just a promise of greener pastures in the lifestyle of those given the opportunity to migrate to the USA – it also brings with it the fulfillment of a career, especially in the field of healthcare.

This is exactly why more and more Filipino nurses here are keen on applying and migrating to America as one of their possible next steps after spending several years here in the country.

Earl Dalton, Health Carousel’s Chief Nursing Officer, said that nurses in the USA are among, if not, the top earning nurses compared to the entire world. Combining the proven competence of Filipino nurses with the USA’s top tech and equipment provides a fulfilling career that’s second-to-none.

“United States is the top income provider for nurses in the world so if you look around the world in terms of income, and certainly the United States is the leader in that in that space. As a developed nation, the United States has also innovated in incredible ways around the interventions that we can do for patients. So the equipment, the technology, the process procedures that a nurse will get to interact with, to, to provide better health to their patients is second to none for what happens in the United States,” said Dalton.

He added that nurses are given the liberty to provide nursing interventions to patients especially when they deem that their level of care that goes the extra mile will help the patient recover at the soonest.

“Another interesting part about the United States is that the autonomy that a nurse is offered within their Nurse Practice ability is second to none to anywhere else in the world. So what does that mean that means that a nurse can use all of her training to go provide nursing interventions to their patients that are independent of what a doctor does so in that sense we the literature term would be top of licensure, but nurses within the United States can practice at top of licensure and providing the tough care, and seeking outcomes for their patients. So there’s more freedom to practice at better rates of pay with better equipment than, then you’re going to find just about anywhere else in the world,” advised Dalton.

Erica Ponchot, PassportUSA’s Associate Director of International Recruitment, added that nurses are treated with respect and regarded as heroes by Americans all around the country. This ensures that nurses who choose to migrate to America will feel that their patients likewise reciprocate the level of care and trust that nurses provide.

“Also another thing that I like to grant because just in my travels, I’ve been to a lot of different countries recruiting nurses, and a lot of the things that they say, are they don’t feel respected in their profession. They feel sort of underpaid sometimes I’ve had nurses told me they feel sort of like they’re treated almost like a maid, or like a second class kind of citizen, practicing as a nurse. That is not the case in America – we basically consider them like heroes here,” said Ponchot.

PassportUSA is one of the most prominent and trusted healthcare recruitment companies who have helped thousands of healthcare professionals around the world to begin anew in America. PassportUSA is a founding member of the American Associate of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR) and members of the Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools or C-G-F-N-S Alliance for ethical international recruitment practices which means they are dedicated to delivering on the highest standards of ethical conduct among all of the organizations engaged in international recruitment.

How to apply

Get started by registering at: https://passportusa.com/the-filipino-times/ and fill out their information request form.

Filipino healthcare professionals who wish to get started to fulfill their American dream can contact PassportUSA through the following channels:

Website: https://passportusa.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PassportUSACommunity/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/passport.usa/