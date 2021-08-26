West Zone opens 130th branch at Al Moosa, Sheikh Zayed Road with tons of exciting discounts

West Zone continues to bring its affordable, top quality goods closer to where Filipinos live as it has recently opened its 130th branch at Sheikh Zayed Road!

Located at Al Moosa Tower 2, West Zone’s newest branch offers West Zone’s classic ‘WOW deals’ that will definitely thrill shoppers with amazing goods at affordable prices.

Each shopper is also assured of safety whenever they visit West Zone’s 130th branch at Sheikh Zayed Road, or even any other West Zone branch for that matter – as all of West Zone’s staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apart from that, all their stores undergo routine sanitization in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the UAE government, thereby helping residents stay protected from the coronavirus.

Some of the featured items on sale at West Zone’s Al Moosa Tower branch at Sheikh Zayed Road include food items such as West Zone Fresh Eggs, Farm Fresh Frozen Chicken Griller, American Frozen Chicken Franks, Birch Tree Probiotic, Lacnor Full Cream Mlik, Dr. Pepper, Bayara Arabic Mix Nuts, and Nescafe items to name a few.

Shoppers can also get discounts for household items such as Ariel Liquid Gel, Fairy Dishwashing liquid, Cream Silk, Fine Tissue, Dettol Liquid Handwash, and more.

Each visitor to the newest branch of West Zone in Dubai can avail of amazing savings and offers for their grocery staples, and other household goods from West Zone, including items that come all the way from the Philippines.

Recently, West Zone also opened its latest store at Rigga in Dubai and is also planning to open at least one more branch at Business Bay within the year to make their products more reachable for many more Filipinos.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021! Facebook: www.facebook.com/WestzoneGroupUAE

Instagram: @westzonesupermarket

Twitter: @WestZoneUAE

Website: www.westzone.com

Shoppers can also get updates through WhatsApp by sending ‘addme’ to 056 403 8008.

They can also reach West Zone to get the latest promotions and WOW deals through their App available on the Apple App Store or Google Play on Android: West Zone Supermarkets.