WATCH: New group of Filipino marketing professionals launched in UAE

A new platform for marketing experts and executives in the UAE Has been launched as a space where they can collaborate, engage, and learn trending techniques on promoting business in the UAE and the MENA region.

The Philippine Business Council in Dubai and the Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) recently launched a new subgroup called Marketing Professionals Club (MPC) last August 6, with 28 members from different companies across the country.

Philippine Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, H.E. ConGen Paul Raymund Cortes said that the group is brimming with talent in the field of marketing, and lauded the PBC-DNE’s initiative to bring together these marketing professionals under one umbrella.

“Your talents are unbelievable and I know each and every one of you has just so much to share. The more you’re able to put out into the universe, the more it comes back to you and gets even much greater,” said ConGen Cortes during the PBC-DNE MPC inauguration.

The PBC-DNE MPC’s current Program Head is Renz Dominic Salada and its current officers are as follows:

President: Rowena Nicolas

Vice President: Angel Aganon

Finance: Nyl Pizon

Membership: Chokie

The group aims to provide a plethora of activities to enhance the marketing know-how of its members which will include training programs, certifications, as well as professional networking opportunities.

To date, the PBC-DNE PMC has already accomplished two successful events in August titled ‘M-arket yourself to success’ and ‘M-pressive Sobiz Skills’ with two more programs lined up titled ‘M-mersion’ and ‘M-mazing show’ this 2021.

Watch the video here:

