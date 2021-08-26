TFT Reach

Skechers ‘Back to School’ promo to give away free school kits this August

Kids are set to head back to school by the end of August – and Skechers will be giving away stylish brand-new School Kits that kids will definitely enjoy in time for their face-to-face classes!

Every purchase of any Skechers kids shoes will entitle parents to get a free school kit from Skechers which will include a backpack, a lunch bag,  pencil case & sipper for kids  and a tote bag for all you beautiful moms.

Each pair of Skechers kids shoes provide ease and comfort for kids who will be on their toes and enjoying their fun-filled activities at school. Kids will likewise enjoy a stylish and trendy pair of shoes that will surely reflect their own fashion sense.

What’s more? You could also choose to buy any 2 pairs of Skechers shoes for 549 dirhams only.

Offers are available exclusively across Skechers stores in Dubai, Abu Dhabi , Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Al Ain. Offer Valid till stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

A global leader in the performance and lifestyle footwear industry, Skechers USA, Inc. designs, develops and markets more than 3,000 styles for men, women and children. Skechers’ success stems from its employees, high-quality, varied product offering, diversified domestic and international distribution channels, and targeted multi-channel marketing.

Store locations include:

Dubai:  SK Ibn Battuta Mall, SK Dubai Mall, SK Dubai Festival City, SK Mall Of The Emirates, SK Arabian Ranches, SK Mirdiff City Centre, SK Arabian Centre, SK Al Ghurair Centre, SK Burjuman Centre, SK My City Centre -Barsha, SK Deira City Centre, SK Marina Mall Dubai, SK Dubai Outlet Mall, SK Dubai Mall Kids, SK Meraas Outlet

Abu Dhabi: SK Al Wahda Mall, SK Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, SK Mushriff Mall, SK Marina Mall-Auh, SK Deerfields Town Square, SK Dalma Mall, SK Abu Dhabi Mall, SK Khalidiya Mall, SK Yas Mall

Al Ain: SK Al Jimmi Mall, SK Bawadi Mall, SK Barari Outlet Mall

Fujairah : Fujairah City Centre

Ras Al Khaimah : Naem mall , Safeer Mall

Ajman : Ajman City Centre

