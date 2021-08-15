USA ‘dream job’ now within reach for nurses – watch free webinar this August 20 to learn more

One of the most prominent dreams of Filipino nurses in the Philippines and even here in the UAE is to work in a country where they can settle for good and migrate, such as the USA.

However, many of them don’t really know where and how they could start the process, much less about the benefits that await them when they head there.

This is why The Filipino Times will be conducting a free webinar to help professional Filipino nurses who wish to work as a nurse in the USA and migrate with their families.

This free webinar will highlight the benefits that many healthcare professionals based in the US already enjoy, with the help of PassportUSA, a trusted global leader in international healthcare recruiting that has helped over 3,000 healthcare professionals to live and work in the USA.

Apart from benefits provided by the US government, PassportUSA also has a separate additional set of benefits that await our overseas Filipino nurses and healthcare professionals who are currently based here in the UAE. Among the best benefits for nurses is that they don’t need to spend any money at all for all the paperwork that you need to file to process your migration to the USA!

This free webinar will take place this coming August 20, Friday at 6:00 pm UAE time on The Filipino Times’ official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

PassportUSA’s Associate Director of International Recruitment, Erica Ponchot and Health Carousel’s Chief Nursing Officer, Earl Dalton will outline each and every benefit of the dream job that awaits Filipino nurses who wish to make the move to America.

In addition, both Ponchot and Dalton will also address live questions from healthcare professionals to clear their doubts and aid them through necessary paperwork that they need to file.

Through this webinar, fellow overseas Filipino nurses and healthcare professionals will be guided with the help of PassportUSA as they begin their first steps to make the dreams of migrating, working, and living in America to a reality that will help them prosper in the years to come.

How to apply

– Get started by registering at: https://info.passportusa.com/the-filipino-time and fill out their information request form.

Filipino healthcare professionals who wish to get started to fulfill their American dream can contact PassportUSA through the following channels:

Website: https://passportusa.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PassportUSACommunity/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/passport.usa/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PassportUSA