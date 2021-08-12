West Zone’s Big Bang Weekend sale to offer affordable Filipino favorites across 126 branches for 10 days

The first half of August is nearly over – but weekend sales and deals are here to stay!

West Zone’s ongoing Big Bang Weekend sale highlight several Filipino products that should be stocked up. Available across its more than 125 stores nationwide including their newest store located at Al Rigga in Dubai.

Items that you shouldn’t miss for West Zone’s Big Bang Weekend Sale include food products such as a tray of West Zone’s Fresh Eggs, Del Monte Pineapple Juice, Marby Pizza Crust, Swift Might Chicken Luncheon Meat, Marby Corned Tuna Siopao and Digestive Biscuits. The store also offers huge discounts for toiletries and cleaning products such as Fine Facial Tissues, Colgate toothpaste, and Ariel Fabric Softener to name a few.

The best part is that West Zone’s Big Bang Weekend Sale will extend for a total of 10 days from August 12 to August 21!

Recently, West Zone opened its latest store at Rigga in Dubai and is also planning to open up at least two more branches at Business Bay and Sheikh Zayed Road within the year to make their products more reachable for many more Filipinos.

Shoppers across West Zone Supermarkets are assured of safety as all their staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apart from that, all their stores undergo routine sanitization in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the government, thereby helping residents stay protected from the coronavirus.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!Facebook: www.facebook.com/WestzoneGroupUAE

Instagram: @westzonesupermarket

Twitter: @WestZoneUAE

Website: www.westzone.com

Shoppers can also get updates through WhatsApp by sending ‘addme’ to 056 403 8008.

They can also reach West Zone to get the latest promotions and WOW deals through their App available on the Apple App Store or Google Play on Android: West Zone Supermarkets.