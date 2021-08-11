Giordano’s Ishwar Chugani Receives RetailME Icon Award

Giordano’s Ishwar Chugani was recognized as one of the most powerful retailers in the Middle East at the RetailME ICONS awards held in Dubai last week.

The award was given to Retailers who have demonstrated great leadership, provided examples of innovation, expanded their operations over the years, proven their legacy, and have received great testimonies from peers and colleagues in the industry.

Chugani was selected for his outstanding work in steering Giordano to expand and penetrate markets beyond the Middle East. He has been at the helm of Giordano for the past 29 years and has over 42 years of retail experience in the region.

As Managing Director of Giordano Middle East, he heads the group’s business in the Middle East, India, Africa, Central Asia, and Europe. Apart from his responsibilities at Giordano, Chugani is also a founding member of the Middle East Council of Shopping Centers and Retailers and The UAE Retail Business Group.

Giordano Middle East (FZE) is a 100% subsidiary of Giordano International Hong Kong and provides strategic support, logistics, and management to Giordano’s franchise partners across the region. Giordano is one of the world’s leading international retailers for fashion and accessories. Giordano International currently operates 2,300 stores in 35 countries.