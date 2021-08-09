Last Chance! Enjoy discounted Filipino products, food at LuLu’s Pinoy Fiesta till August 11

Filipino shoppers who wish to enjoy delicious food from the Philippines, as well as products at affordable prices, have a few days left for LuLu’s ongoing Pinoy Fiesta!

Running until August 11, LuLu has prepared several Filipino products shipped all the way from the Philippines and offered at discounted prices so that residents here in the UAE may enjoy the products and brands that they love back home.

LuLu also prepared several fresh fruits and cooked meals that Filipinos will surely enjoy at their homes.

From popular ingredients to the amazing sauces, brand-name products, and freshly cooked dishes available at the hot food section that make Filipino food so distinctive, there will be special prices and offers for shoppers.

“The UAE and the Philippines share warm and cordial ties for 47 years now and UAE is home to a large Filipino community. The Pinoy Fiesta at LuLu showcases the best culinary culture of the Philippines in the most tasty way. I urge all Filipinos as well as gourmands from other countries to explore the varied delicious tastes of our country.” said Philippine Embassy in UAE Deputy Minister and Consul General H.E. Marford Angeles, who attended the inauguration of the festival.

