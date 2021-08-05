LuLu showcases best of Filipino taste in Pinoy Fiesta

The best of Filipino food items and brands will be showcased in LuLu Pinoy Fiesta that was inaugurated today at LuLu Hypermarket Al Wahda Mall, Abu Dhabi.

The festival was inaugurated by H.E. Marford Angeles, Deputy Minister and Consul General of the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Mr. Ashraf Ali M.A., Executive Director of LuLu Group. It will continue across all the Lulu Hypermarkets in the UAE till August 11. In Dubai, H.E. Paul Raymund P. Cortes, Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, inaugurated the festival, in the presence of Mr. James Varghese, Director of LuLu Group, at LuLu Hypermarket, Al Qusais.

From popular ingredients to the amazing sauces, brand-name products, and freshly cooked dishes available at the hot food section that make Filipino food so distinctive, there will be special prices and offers for shoppers.

“The UAE and the Philippines share warm and cordial ties for 47 years now and UAE is home to a large Filipino community. The Pinoy Fiesta at LuLu showcases the best culinary culture of the Philippines in the most tasty way. I urge all Filipinos as well as gourmands from other countries to explore the varied delicious tastes of our country.” said H.E. Marford Angeles.

“LuLu is delighted to host the Pinoy Fiesta and bring the best of Filipino brands and ingredients to the community here,” said Mr. Ashraf Ali, “We are proud of tapping the global food market so that customers get the best, the freshest and most unique foods from LuLu.”

LULU HYPERMARKET is the leading hypermarket & supermarket chain and the only Middle East retail group to be featured in Deloitte’s annual ‘Global Powers of Retailing 2021’ survey*, for the MENA and Asian regions. Founded in the early nineties, it is present across the GCC, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Suriname and Egypt. Serving more than 1,600,000 shoppers every day, it is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries and currently operates more than 211 stores with a multi-national staff force of more than 57,000. Since 2020, LuLu’s carefully-structured expansion plan includes hypermarkets, express store-format smaller outlets and a vibrant online shopping platform.

(*based on 2019 data)