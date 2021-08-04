Big Ticket awards two expats with millions of dirhams in July 2021 draw

Sanoop Sunil from India is the latest winner of the Big Ticket Fantastic 15 Million Draw, Series 230 taking home a whopping 15,000,000 Dirhams. Mr. Sunil who is living in India bought the lucky ticket no. 183947 on 13th July 2021. Although we couldn’t contact Mr Sanoop Sunil during the show, our Big Ticket representatives will continue to try and reach him.

Congratulations once again to our Big Ticket Fantastic 15 Million, series 230 Grand Prize winner Sanoop Sunil and to all the other winners from tonight’s show.

We take pride in surprising and changing lives for the better. At Big Ticket, we aim to continuously improve and excite our customers, and this month we’ve done just that. This August, we will see one lucky winner win the Dream 12 Million guaranteed cash prize, AED 1 Million second prize and 4 other life changing cash prizes. 1 lucky winner will also win a breathtaking Mercedes Benz c200 Coupe.

Follow our Big Ticket social media platforms for all the latest news and updates from tonight's draw.

Below is the list of prizes and winners for the Big Ticket Series 230 draw

Prize Amount Winner Details Ticket Number Nationality Dream Car Range Rover Muhammad Amjad Ismail Muhammad Ism Anwari 002785 Pakistan Grand Prize AED 15 Million Sanoop Sunil 183947 India 2nd Prize AED 1 Million Johnson Kunjukunju 122225 India 3rd Prize AED 500 000 Hanna Hamati 113424 Palestinian Territories 4th Prize AED 350 000 Tanvir Mahtab Islam 238404 Bangladesh 5th Prize AED 100 000 Renald Daniel 038753 India 6th Prize AED 90 000 Pat Masahud 071148 Philippines 7th Prize AED 80 000 Shinam Vayal Kuniyil 318718 India 8th Prize AED 70 000 Roy Jose 239485 India 9th Prize AED 60 000 Akhil Arakkal Viswambaran 227474 India 10th Prize AED 50 000 Afsal Abdul Basheer 195400 India

